Out of all the cosmological theories, including the unhelpful “Big Bang” hypothesis, Gnosticism makes the most sense by far: The “All” has always existed in an infinite, timeless state — all possibilities existing simultaneously, out of which emanate smaller entities, bound perhaps by the limiting parameters of time and specificity.

From those entities was born a flawed one with the illusion of singular godhood and a desperate need for validation from hopeless beings made deliberately hopeless. This entity created its own simulation, severed from the Pleroma of the All. This creation was nothing but an open-world video game for its basement-dwelling creator’s self-gratification. The creator is called Yaldabaoth, the demiurge, the serpent posing as a lion.

I am not saying I take Gnostic theology literally. I am saying that the people who came up with it were able to deduce, and arrive at a realistic conclusion from observing demonstrable reality, that this world is likely a purposeful creation of a conscious (or semi-conscious) entity, and that this entity has no love for us at all.

This reality likely does have a purpose, but it is not for us; it is for its designer.

A demon called Yahweh

A distorted version of Gnosticism is the barbaric, backward Hebrew mythology, which takes the evil of this world and claims it is good, somehow; that a demon called Yahweh is allegedly “the source of morality and virtue”, even though this malignant spirit is demonstrably petty, punitive, genocidal, narcissistic, and by its own admission, jealous and insecure.

If Abrahamism is “morality and virtue”, give me immorality and vice any time.

But perhaps what Hebrew mythology got right is the same as what Gnosticism deduced in the first place: describing the creator of this reality as incapable of virtue or morality. The only difference is that Gnostics faced this harsh realisation with courage, while foreskin-obsessed Hebrew goatherders jumped into mental gymnastics to paint evil as “good”, and parade as if they possess exclusive ownership of virtue.

Only psychopathic-level tribes with a crippling narcissistic personality disorder can imagine themselves to be “God’s chosen people” for no reason at all.

The simple, observable truth is that whatever created this reality, if indeed it was created with intent, does not value us one bit. This cosmic abandonment demonstrates divine indifference and parental neglect. And when “god’s” unaccountability — this godly blind eye — is the cause of suffering (in a world of its own creation, no less), then this is nothing short of undeniable evil.

It takes a lot of courage to face this state-you-in-the-face reality without losing our minds, or at least our faux optimism, the only thing keeping our lives and sanity together.

Yahweh is Satan. Satan is Yahweh. The God of Hebrew mythology is, in fact, the Devil, and he’s not even hiding it.

The Devil has fooled billions into worshipping him as God. In a world where evil tends to win, what are the chances that so many people were clever enough to worship “the correct God” instead of falling for the arch-deceiver, the Devil?

And truly, if Satan ruled this reality, wouldn’t he be the de facto “god” of this reality? Just because someone created a plane of existence does not necessarily make him “good” or “moral”.

If anything, the creation might well be — in many ways — superior to the creator. Isn’t that the purpose of a simulation, in the first place, to accomplish what the simulator can’t?

Yahweh, the self-announced “god” of Abraham, is in fact Satan himself, and he has spawned Judaism, Islam, and mainstream Christianity (not Gnostic Christianity).

Christianity is nothing but a fork of Judaism adapted to European standards to mentally enslave the West to Hebrews, using subversion tactics like humiliating submissiveness and turn-the-other-cheek meekness (“…salvation is of the Jews.” — John 4:22).

Abraham-induced trauma

Let me be clear: Judaics, Christians, and Muslims worship the Devil without even realising it. This is not to accuse, cause distress, or pretend to be morally superior (I am not). This is to be factual and to honour truth.

We’ve all been victimised here and it is not victimhood to recognise your abusers and stand up for yourself, instead of pretending you’re not abused just to avoid facing your abusers.

This Abrahamic devil worship is evident in how the followers of these faiths corrupt the innocence of children, from a very young age, with the demonic story of Abraham.

Is there anything more Satanic than child sacrifice? Yet the three Abrahamic faiths, together forming the biggest religious cult in the world (second to statism), consider with a straight face that it is somehow virtuous to sacrifice children to jealous, petty, sadistic deities.

What does that evil story Abraham teach children? That their parents will throw them under the bus, without a second thought, if it means collecting obedience brownie points; and when they too grow up, that they should murder anyone for perceived “authority”.

Satan who?

Satan is the personification of evil and malicious guile. The terrifying brilliance of Satan is in his deception, in corrupting people’s inner purity. He does not force you to do evil, but rather, he suggests it. If you choose to do it, this bears meaning for what you become. Satan or Yahweh invites you to “freely” choose to do evil, just like Abraham did.

It’s one thing to reluctantly, recalcitrantly, and resentfully submit to superior force, and it’s another to love your abuser and call your willing obedience to Satan a “virtue”. This is what Abraham did: he didn’t protest Satan’s command to sacrifice Isaac. He didn’t try to bargain or offer himself instead. He was happy as a clam to comply and didn’t need to be asked twice. He hit the ground running to obey with apparent enthusiasm to the Satanic voices in his head. That’s the father of the three biggest faiths in the world, and then we wonder why humanity is beyond redemption.

This is the satanism in the story of Abraham: If Yahweh (Satan) wanted Isaac dead, then he’d simply kill him. No. The objective was to corrupt Abraham, to get him to eagerly want to kill his son, but most importantly, for Abraham to believe that this barbaric act was virtuous. Sickening.

Yahweh is the less honest persona of Satan.

A common objection I get is that, in the end, Yahweh changed his mind and stopped Abraham from killing Isaac. But so what? The decision had been made by Abraham; the immoral lesson was already embedded in his sick, corrupt soul. Abraham and Isaac became irrevocably corrupt, and Isaac was left alive to spread that corruption. If anything, the fact that Yahweh toys with humans this way — making psychotic demands for child sacrifice and then changing his mind at the last minute — proves Yahweh’s cruelty.

If the Devil is to corrupt humans meaningfully, he cannot hide his evil, lest his followers reserve the plausible deniability of “not knowing what they were doing”. If the Devil is to succeed in corrupting your essence, he must only influence you and then let you corrupt yourself.

The Devil wins not when he commits evil himself, but when he makes you do it instead.

Yahweh could not be more blatantly open about his evil nature. He does not hide his malice. He appears as the Devil that he is, but then confuses us with words when tells us he is the source of all good. His actions are evil, but he baptises them as “good”. It doesn’t take force to compel you to lie that “the emperor wears clothes”. It takes courage, purity, and moral integrity, which is why only a child was pure enough to call out the emperor’s nakedness. Yes, Yahweh, this false emperor, is naked. Yahweh is not good. Yahweh is Satan himself, and this world is his personal hell. Denial does not change observable reality.

People still doubt this obvious fact.

In his own words, Yahweh — the god of Judaics, Christians, and Muslims — is a jealous god. He is prideful, arrogant, demands terror-driven worship, and commands his cultists to militarily conquer foreign tribes. He expects his devil-worshipers to mutilate their babies’ genitals in a way that keeps them constantly restless and irritated (isn’t that the purpose of foreskin obsession?).

Does this sound like the “benevolent god” of fantasy religions, or is this the actual devil they pretend to oppose? Or is “the devil” just a psyop, a scapegoat used to misdirect our frustrations with the demiurge onto a cartoonish, patsy supervillain? Ironically, Satan is portrayed as a goat. You can’t make this shit up!

Abrahamic sects

Let me say this again, and I am dead serious and literal about this: Every Jew, Muslim, and Christian (mainstream, not Gnostic) is, unbeknownst to them, a devil worshipper. Anyone who takes the ghastly, vomit-inducing story of Abraham seriously, who believes that Yahweh is someone deserving respect and worship — or even love (LMFAO) — is, in fact, a worshipper of Satan, whether they realise it or not; or rather, whether they admit it or not.

Abrahamics were tricked into inadvertently pledging themselves to Satan. In doing so, they distort and twist their sense of good.

Humanity’s inability to recognise good is the ultimate victory of evil.

Satan’s greatest success is not in doing evil; it’s in making us lose sight of good. It is in sullying virtue. There is nothing more distortive of good than Abrahamic satanism.

Abrahamic religions are Devil worship; they are an insult to virtue since they twist all that is good by attaching it to child sacrifice, tyrannical military expansionism, and foreskin-obsessed disgustingness.

Abrahamic death cults confuse; isn’t that what the Devil does? Isn’t that what evil is — the distortion of right and wrong so that wrong feels right?

Abrahamic nonsense conditions us to believe that a “god” who is ADMITTEDLY jealous, punitive, cruel, sadistic, narcissistic, prideful, genocidal, unaccountable, and obsessed with children’s reproductive organs (creepy as fuck) is somehow the source of morality and good. It takes an insane frame of mind to ignore the logical disconnect in this twisted belief system.

The Devil is clever; it mixes the good with the abominable, thus infecting the good. If evil and good were as clear as black and white, then good would have prevailed. But evil wins when every single atrocity is imagined to be virtuous in the eyes of the perpetrators. You can thank Hebrew mythology nonsense for this cognitive dissonance.

How does Abrahamism do that?

The Old Testament is full of vapid, generic, common-sense moralistic truisms that sound good to everyone. It also includes Canaanite-style Semitic child sacrifice, genocide, involuntary genital mutilation, incest, and torture in the mix, deceiving its already emotionally invested readers into believing those atrocities are part of the good.

The Roman-state-approved New Testament nullifies itself by taking the Old Testament seriously, but where the true Christ preaches the cherishing of children, it goes and spoils it all with state-propaganda nonsense like “render unto Caesar what is (supposedly) Caesar’s” or the North Korea-style theocratic bullshit of Romans 13. Let’s not talk about the “turn the other cheek”, “love your enemies”, or “blessed are the meek” subversion tactics found only in this distorted version of Christianity, not found in the more authentic Gnostic Christian texts.

And Islam? Same shit, if not worse: Judaism 3.0. The Koran is full of generic “virtuous” verses stolen from all over the place, and squeezes in between them the sanctification of war (holy war), a pedophilic warlord prophet, and the vile Surah 2:191: “…kill them (non-Muslims) wherever you find them”.

It takes Islam (and Abrahamism in general) to make good people commit evil and insist it’s good.

Abrahamic texts are the utmost evil because they inject evil into the good. When we lose sight of what is good, evil triumphs.

Complicity

Reading any Abrahamic book is like being served a tiramisu with a side of dog shit on the same plate. Most people will insist it’s just tiramisu. They don’t want to see the contradictions, and they are unwilling to uphold the intellectual courage and honesty required to point out that tiramisu and dog shit don’t go well together; that these verses do not belong together, that they are antithetical and completely unmixable like oil and water.

But again, to be fooled requires you to want to be fooled: you think it is in your best interest to pretend to do “good” while actually worshipping Satan, because this grants you the underlying false hope of Satanic reward, a Faustian gambit that you always end up losing.

And is there anything more prideful and incompassionate than expecting to live forever as a god in a meaninglessly hedonistic afterlife where you forget all the people who loved you in life, and you’re fine with that, as well as with the idea that billions upon billions are suffering in a needlessly sadistic, unending hell? Is there no greater sin than this type of self-obsessed, sociopathic, incompassionate pride? This is what drives Abrahamism: the cardinal sin of pride of the worst kind.

No, I don’t believe in the cartoonish “God-Devil” false dichotomy. I believe no religion represents the cosmos, except perhaps Gnosticism, which might be onto something with its cosmology (at least pointing out the reality that this world is undeniably and demonstrably not the consequence of good or love).

Every time I see a synagogue, church, or mosque, I ironically utter: “PRAISE SATAN!” Accurately so, because with every “Amen”, with every “Allahu Akbar”, what they are really praising is His Infernal Majesty, Satan, the King of the Pandemonium. This makes us, all of us, demons in hell.

And again, by “Satan” I mean the personification of all evil. The worst atrocities occur under perceived “authority”, either on the state, tribe, or family level. I stress the word “perceived” because authority is absolutely nothing unless those under it believe it exists.

The ‘emperor’s new clothes’ story is an allegory for the subjectivity of authority: authority exists only if people are too damn cowardly to call it out as non-existent.

Authority is absolutely nothing but false belief, like a magic trick. If you know the machinations behind a magic trick, you can’t fall for it, because it does not impress you at all. This is why magic shows are now dead, now that the internet has exposed them all. But if you believe that the trick is true magic, something beyond you, something superior to you, then you are awed and mesmerised by it. And you submit to the magician, even though he’s just a trickster.

Meaning

I know why people are desperate to believe in something good. We need meaning. I get it. The search for meaning is my hell, too.

You don’t need an Abrahamic religion to be good. If anything, to be good — truly good — you must be good without expecting reward or avoiding punishment. Therefore, morality cannot come from a god, because then it becomes transactional, and thus hypocritical and meaningless. Morality can only be sourced from within, driven only by what we value… and the only reward for morality is a sense of identity, purpose, and meaning — as much meaning as there can be in the meaninglessness of this reality.

But the search for meaning, albeit futile, is meaningful in itself. The search, the question, the dismantling of demonstrable lies… this can be meaningful enough for as long as we’re here, to comfort the unease of existence.

Facing reality

Don’t worry about eternal punishment: The Devil, who goes by many names — Yahweh being one of them — isn’t real. No god would be so cartoonish. Yahweh was just the creation of an evil, foreskin-obsessed schizophrenic hearing voices in his head; a true projection of the worst of humanity. His fiction was so effective in manipulating people that it was usurped by tyrants everywhere, and it still is. Every authority structure works exactly the same way: carrot and stick, and the Stockholm syndrome it induces.

This is why we get tyrannical governments but give them the euphemism of “democracy” just to delude ourselves that they are “good”; because we can’t tell the difference between good and evil. We see a Satanic psychopath Yahweh and call it “good”; we are at best confused and cosmically deceived. This is the intellectual and moral distortion that Abrahamism brought on us.

When you do evil and know it’s evil, you still recognise what is good, and you may yet repent and make some amends. But if you do evil and imagine it’s good, there is no salvation for you. This is when the Devil truly has you. This is the Devil’s ultimate triumph over good; your eternal damnation.

To sum up

You deep down know Abrahamism is nonsense. You don’t need Abrahamism (or socialist humanism, for that matter) to find purpose. Yes, it is very likely that a conscious demiurge did create this world for a reason, a reason likely that is not for us or for us to discern.

But the question, to quest for the unattainable truth, isn’t that spirituality enough? Doesn’t the unanswerable question have greater meaning than the meaninglessness of the Abrahamic lie, a lie so obvious and cartoonish it is beneath you?

The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he was God.

P.S. 1: If I offend you with the above, it was not my intention. But my commitment to honesty is stronger than my consideration for the feelings of others outside of my control. If my honest expression causes you distress, I am sorry you feel this way, but I am not sorry for honestly expressing myself. I respect you too much to comfort you with what I know are lies. My only doubt is whether I should; some people neither deserve nor are able to bear the truth.

P.S. 2: Do not confuse me with your typical angry atheist, who claims to be above religiosity, yet is a zealous fanatic of the most prevalent religious death cults of the modern world: statism (state deification) and scientism (the polar opposite of true science), where lawyers are the new clergy (interpreters of the Word of the God-State) and academics are the new inquisition (persecutors of wrong-speak blasphemy).