Western cultures and identities are about to completely vanish because Westerners have rejected their heritage and have instead embraced antithetical Eastern mythology (and a disgusting one, at that) as their own.

I am talking about mainstream Christianity, this fork and Trojan horse of Judaism, this Hebrew superstition adapted to Western standards to subvert the entire Europe by a socialist Roman Empire wishing to erase all national identity, and instill a pathological meekness and subservient Stockholm syndrome in its plebs.

Islam and Christianity, these forks of Judaism, are nothing but psychological operations designed to instill a slave mentality, to twist the vice of subservience into a supposed “virtue”.

Do not confuse ‘mainstream Christianity’ (this statist concoction of the vomit-inducing Roman Empire) with ‘Gnostic Christianity’. Gnosticism embodies the true message of Christ, and it rejects the laughable nonsense of Hebrew dogma, treating Yahweh as the satanic entity it truly is.

Eastern superstition is incompatible with Western ideals.

Imagine what the West could have been today without the influence of the Eastern superstitions of Judaism, this so-called “Christianity”, the religion of undignified submissiveness, of “turn the other cheek” passivity, of pathological “original sin” guilt for things that aren’t your fault, and of subserviently “loving your enemies” even when your enemies are admittedly trying to kill or enslave you.

The self-righteous guilt-complex of Western leftists? That’s a remnant of their Christian conditioning, this mass psychological subversion courtesy of its Judaic base.

Christianity is self-hating. Christianity is the religion of the slave. ~ Malcolm X

What I mean by “The West”

“The West” is not the leadership of NATO or EU countries that are nothing but proxies of Hebrew interests, puppet leaders who all, without exception, must ass-kiss the wall of Solomon in a humiliation ritual, symbolic of their undignified submission to the master-parent religion of mainstream Christianity — Judaism.

Every single “leader” of a Western nation-state is either Jewish by admission or by submission.

No, these puppets are not what the West is.

By “the West” I mean the culture, the values, the principles, the identity held by the people enslaved through the mainstream Judeo-Christian sub-religion of Hebrew Abrahamism; just like the people of the Middle East are mentally and spiritually enslaved by their own psyop, the Islamic fork of Abrahamism.

“But Islam hates Judaism?” It’s through victimhood that Judaism historically thrives, with ethnic Hebrews also as victims, no less. Islam is Judaism adapted to Eastern standards.

What is Judaism?

Regardless of your ethnic background, Judaism is taking the nonsense of Abrahamism literally, vehemently deluding yourself that you are “the chosen of god” so much that your delusion manifests. If you fool yourself you’re divinely favoured, you find ways to make it appear so — “fake it it’ll you make it”, whereby delusion becomes reality, a nonsense prophecy fulfilling itself just by being uttered. This is the power of belief, albeit deluded belief.

Heritage destroyed

Mainstream Roman-Empire-approved “Christianity” destroyed Western antiquity, or even worse, twisted and appropriated it, and we somehow expect this Easter superstition to save Western values? JUDEO-Christianity? This Hebrew Trojan horse, a branch of Judaism adapted to Western standards, this Eastern superstition of Judaic nonsense mythology? These people who proudly call themselves JUDEO-Christians have the gall to presume to “save the West”? Who’s going to save the West from them?

Proto-Christians destroyed the ancient world exactly the same way the Taliban and ISIS blew up historical sites, or worse, they appropriated them just like barbarian Ottoman Turks “made” Hagia Sophia their own. These two forks of Judaism — Islam and Christianity — are eating each other.

These backward Judaic sub-religions had the gall to re-write history and appropriate the morals and philosophy of the people before Judaic expansion, baptising as “pagans” and “idol worshipers” and “polytheists” those whose spirituality was by far superior to the disgusting, Satan-worship of Abraham, and all the religions that sprang from it. Yes, the “god” of Abraham is Satan, the manifestation of twisted evil, and all Abrahamic religions essentially worship Satan or Yahweh, the god of evil. There is no story more evil, more psychotic than that of Abraham, which is sadly the basis for the religions of most people on earth. If Satan exists, then he rules this earth, and you worship him.

True blasphemy is worshipping the vomit-inducing “god” of Abraham

Judeo-Christianity was the death of classical Germano-Hellenism, the mental enslavement of the West by psychotic, morality-bending stories of Judaism.

Mainstream Christianity (not to be confused with the original philosophy of Christ) was the Hebrew Trojan horse that distorted European culture, the Western dead horse which we’re still beating. It has rendered the West mentally and systemically hostage to the psychopathy of Abrahamism. Only the West is afflicted by the schizophrenic notion of “original sin”, while Hebrews and Muslims (Islam is yet another fork of Judaism) enjoy the unearned pride of being the “chosen people” of a despicable “god”, an insecure narcissist begging its frail creations no less for our worship. Imagine worshipping such a petty, disgusting “god” and telling yourself you’re virtuous.

Where Gnostic Christianity teaches freedom from the satanic demiurge, mainstream Christianity is the self-hating religion of the self-righteously willing slave, the merry fool who rejoices in his servitude, a brainwash that kills all philosophical scepticism and individual thought, these virtues that were the definitive characteristics of Western thought before the socialist Roman Empire forcefully imported Hebrew superstition into Europe.

The zombified West of today

There is almost nothing in the West today that resembles classical Western values and culture, except for fumes of the distant past that are quickly dissipating. Centuries of Eastern dogmatism, of Judaic fairytales of fuckwit, insecure “gods” named “Yahweh”, of “voices in my head” schizophrenics called Abraham, made sure of eroding and undermining Western ideals.

And today? Westerners suffer from an identity crisis:

The sceptics reject Christianity nominally, yet are bound by its teachings, the pathological guilt, the “loving your enemy”, and “turning the other cheek” to belligerent groups who admittedly hate Westerners. These are the leftists, the atheists who ironically follow the most fanatic religion of all: absolute statism, the worship of the god of the state. Those who have naively fused their values with Christianity, the self-proclaimed right-wing “patriots”, suffer from smug, sanctimonious moralism, having surrendered all of their dignity in submissiveness to perceived “authority”, ironically misquoting ancient Stoics, failing to realise the disconnect between true philosophy and brain-dead obedience to arbitrary power structures — an Eastern Judaic concept, the dogma of collectivist Marxist socialism.

Exploitability of Judeo-Christianity

Every single non-Western culture has learned to exploit this Western vulnerability, this self-righteous guilt, this perverted pleasure Westerners take in punishing themselves, pretentiously blaming themselves for things that aren’t under their control, sanctimoniously holding themselves “responsible” for the ills of the world.

This is a direct symptom of Abrahamism, and specifically, its branch of mainstream Christianity, which demands that we feel guilty and ashamed by default for everything and on behalf of everyone.

Every non-Western culture has learned to push the buttons of Westerners, the “-isms” and “-ists” and “-phobias”, magical incantations that can bend the knee of any Westerner whenever recited. Call a Japanese individual “racist” and he’ll wonder in amusement why you thought such a word would have any impact on them. Call an American “sinophobic” or “sexist” and he’ll feel the desperate compulsion to justify himself, fear and neediness in his eyes, lest he be branded an “-ist” or “-phobe”. This is by design: the psychological operation of Judeo-Christianity.

Non-Westerners are well trained by now; they spew their shaming, guilt-tipping epithets, only towards Westerners (never towards each other), and they expect Westerners to kowtow. And Westerns do.

Europe of antiquity never had the mass mental disease of political correctness, of “loving your enemies” even when they admit to wanting to destroy you, of “turning the other cheek” as you are being beaten, or to “be meek” while those who admittedly hate you arm themselves against you.

Self-advertised “Western conservatives” assume they need Judeo-Christianity; otherwise, they lose their values and identity, which have sadly and erroneously been appropriated by the Judaic superstition of mainstream Christianity.

On the other hand, “Western progressives” assume that, to get rid of Abrahamism, they must also reject Western values and identities that have been falsely appropriated and fused by the Judaic superstition of mainstream Christianity.

While both come with good intentions, they are wrong in their analysis and conclusion for the same reason:

They cannot separate Western values from the Eastern superstition that has appropriated them.

Harsh realisations

You cannot save the West while you cling to the East.

What the West has erroneously identified with for centuries, this Judeo-Christianity, has always been the noose around its neck, and it’s now tightening to its fatal end.

Mainstream Christianity is Middle-Eastern superstition, stupid fairytales of Sarah and Marah, of schizophrenic goat herders hearing voices in their heads demanding child sacrifice and child genital mutilation, of syphilitic cretins whose hair somehow acts as anabolic steroids, and of admittedly petty, jealous, and spiteful “gods”, the most f*ggoty god in all of theology, Yahweh.

Traditional Celtic, Germanic, Hellenic, Slavic, and Latin cultures, their traditions, stories, philosophy, values, and ideals, far outdate and outclass this low-IQ, cartoonish Hebrew mythology. They are deeper, more thought-provoking, and with true morals to teach, unlike the simple nonsense of laughable Judaic dogma. There is absolutely no moral to be learned from the despicable stories of the Old Testament or Talmud, nothing but fear and horror for the satanic and quite insane god of Abraham.

The “philosophy” of Judaism is nothing but terror: “Fear the god that has the power to torture you!” That’s it. That’s all of Judaism in one fucking line.

Final message

If you truly wish to save the West, then step away from the East.

If you truly value Christ, forget about Jesus. Instead, learn the Gnostic Christ, whom the Judaic Roman state erased from history.