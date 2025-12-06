The epithet “utopian” is a devious, manipulative, shaming smear, a disingenuously loaded term aiming to ridicule and discredit someone’s position by subjectively characterising them instead of the argument, thus “attacking” the position by attacking the person (ad hominem fallacy).

“Utopia”, after all, is an idealistic fantasy world without any problems, a demeaning term used to signify unrealistic delusion and naïveté.

If you’ve ever attempted to make a case for statelessness, you’ve probably been met with the predictably smug, smirky, condescending, irony-laden retort of “You must be a utopian”, as if an opinion-derived characterisation were ever a logical argument.

When you hear “utopian”, you probably think of flower hippies of the 1960s who imagine that all the world’s problems can be solved if we all just “love each other”. So, when you make a case for statelessness (organising society without the centralised, violence-based rule of arbitrary “authority” known as “the state”), naive statists mischaracterise you as “utopian” as a deflection… a clear projection of their own statist utopianism.

This fallacious “argument” is one that keeps popping up whenever we make a case for statelessness to those already decided that we supposedly have “the best system possible”. Yes, I’m naive enough to believe they can change their convenient worldview.

“Utopian” implies we are naive, ignorant, and overly trusting of people, and thus our defence of statelessness is discredited. It means we are too simple and poor in intellect that we can’t suspect stupidity or evil intentions in people, who, “if left unchecked by the monopoly of violence of a state with imagined “benevolence””, will somehow drag us all into a cartoonish Mad-Max-style dystopia where people are suddenly too dumb to understand that trade is more beneficial to all than plunder.

“You are utopian” is yet another illogical pillar of the case for statism, which makes you wonder if any statist realises the fact that their entire religious dogma — statism — is based only on emotionally-driven coping mechanisms and Stockholm syndrome.

I’m not utopian for knowing that statelessness works; quite the contrary.

It is precisely because I am cynical and anti-utopian that I reject the alleged “necessity” of the state for social order. It is because I am overly suspicious and because I see the evil that people are capable of that I am a voluntaryist/consentist, meaning I do not accept as justified, moral, or economically efficient any human interaction that is not based on mutual and informed consent.

It is because I see the dangers of centralised government, as opposed to the minuscule risks of decentralised self-governance, that I defend statelessness and reject the ridiculous non-sequitur that we somehow “need government due to human irrationality”.

Statists, on the other hand, believe that, under certain arbitrarily defined circumstances, human interactions that are not consent-based as somehow “justified”, and that such arbitrary, violence-driven interactions are somehow “moral” and somehow maximise social utility. This is the root of all evil. This is being utopian.

Utopianism is imagining that willingly granting absolute, unopposed, and exclusive powers to unaccountable and unapologetically corrupt tyrants will somehow incentivise them to be fair to you.

Utopianism is imagining that your meaningless, toothless suggestion every few years between identical, mandatory candidates will somehow “control” the Behemoth of government in your favour at the expense of others.

Utopianism is imagining that unaccountable, and legally nonbinding campaign promises will ever be honoured in anything other than name only for your naive appeasement (see Brexit, for example; it never truly happened; the UK was never freed from the predatory immigration policies of the EU, the main issue of Brexit).

Utopianism is imagining that, by protesting or petitioning a monopoly of “excused” violence and of all basic public services, you’d somehow force the unaccountably corrupt politicians behind it to listen to you, when in fact, you’re grovelling to them, thus further legitimising their tyrannical power over you.

Utopianism is imagining that, despite war, atrocity, tyranny, and corruption being inalienable features (not bugs) of centralised government, it will somehow be better (not worse) in the future, because… reasons.

Utopianism is imagining that the miserable excuse for public services the state provides is somehow proof of its alleged “benevolent” nature, and that we can’t ever get those services better and more efficiently without an artificial monopoly of the state. Utopian statism is denying the fact that even the worst concentration camps and slave quarters offer “free” food, shelter, policing, clothing, healthcare, means of production, and roads. Utopianism is imagining that the warden of Château d’If is somehow your only way of receiving sustenance, and you therefore must love and defend him.

Utopianism is imagining that your hands are clean from the blood of the atrocities committed on your behalf — in your name, and on your money — from the state which you so vehemently defend.

We are all guilty of the satanic sin of statism.

The only measure of truth in accusations of utopianism against me is that I am naive enough to hope that a decided statist will ever choose to see reason.

