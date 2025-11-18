When chronic sleep deprivation catches up with you as you phase in and out of conscious mindfulness, you experience what I believe is similar to the side-effects of psychedelic drugs: a level of surreal dissociation from the alleged “real”, stepping back inside your worldview, deeper inside your mind, and watching, hearing, feeling everything as from within a very long, narrow tube, all in slow motion, distorted, granular. Sounds sound muffled while also echoing in your head.

And your thoughts? They argue with each other, bouncing violently inside the walls of your skull, as if begging you, desperate to escape you, punishing you with a splitting headache for your stubborn insistence on holding on to them, of imprisoning them in the mad hell of your consciousness.

Deep down, we discern the meaninglessness. We fool ourselves that it is somehow up to the mouse to grant meaning to the maze, to the pointless suffering, for the hard lessons learned too late, without a chance to apply them, to give meaning to the pain of acquiring them. But it is not for the creation to give meaning to itself.

The honour of assigning meaning to the creation belongs to the creator. It is hubris to suggest otherwise, that somehow the creation has such a capability or right to give itself meaning.

But perhaps the creator is also unable to grant meaning to its own existence. Perhaps we, condemned in its open-world video game, this cheap simulation, are part of a divine amusement whose only meaning is escapism from meaninglessness, a coping mechanism for the demiurge to deny the knowledge that all levels of reality are inherently meaningless.

Everything we do is escapism of amusement, the numbness of meditation and other medication, our physical and emotional gratification, fleeting moments of delusion of meaning such as love and attachment, pompous moralities and self-important principles, masturbatory self-anointed virtues, and grandiose ideals. What is the point of it all other than momentary escape from the pain of pointlessness, knowing that all your hopes, dreams, struggles, failures, and achievements were and are for naught?

Reality itself feels like experiencing someone else’s lucid dream, someone who takes all the shots, receives all the joy from your life, but leaves ‘you’, whatever ‘you’ remains, to pick up the pain and self-blame.

Pain is a prerequisite to philosophy. And even philosophy is a self-important, self-gratifying exercise in futility, like staring at the sun, the blinding truth, until it blinds us to it. The madness of philosophers is their own escapism, this comedy of tragedy, the ironic laughter from pain.

Stay jolly!