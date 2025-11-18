Bonds of Prometheus

Nov 18

Reality is the temporary resultant of continuous struggles between rival gangs of programmers.

-Robert Anton Wilson

There are periods of history when the visions of madmen and dope fiends are a better guide to reality than the common-sense interpretation of data available to the so-called normal mind. This is one such period, if you haven't noticed already.

-Robert Anton Wilson

That's why it feels meaningless until we find the absurdity of it all.

1 reply by Sotiris Rex
