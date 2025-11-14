Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Stallard's avatar
Andrew Stallard
Nov 15

I wrote about this topic a while ago. What if our meaning and values are not something we choose? What if Sisyphus can't just decide to be happy? That doesn't mean that values are somehow "universal" or "objective," but if they are not chosen, it's no surprise that it feels that way.

https://jinandiarist.substack.com/p/on-good-evil-and-meaning

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sotiris Rex · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture