The big picture of Abrahamic religions can be summed up as this: From the absolute freedom and peace of nothingness, you are thrust into a nightmarish existence, subjected to rules, scarcity, limitations, biological programming, and environmental belligerence, condemned to prey on each other to survive; none of which you ever consciously chose. From the moment you are born, you scream in pain and horror as you are plunged into a tormenting meat-vehicle, which, in its frailty and lack of logical capacity, gets to define you by steering your actions, emotions, and even thoughts.

Facts

Your entire existence is nothing but your “god’s” vanity project, reducing you to nothing but a laughable Tamagochi that lives only for this “god’s” gratification. You are here for no other reason but to satisfy your demiurge’s desperate needs for validation, needy and imperfect as your demiurge is.

This is undeniable: all Abrahamic faiths revolve around a twisted Stockholm syndrome, the obsessive, compulsive, and pathologically submissive adoration of and “love” for your terrorising captor, from whom you can never escape, the one who demands that you worship him as he torments you, supposedly “for your own good”, as all tormentors proclaim. And you willingly gobble it up, submitting to this ridiculous rationalisation of irrationality. And you are almost justified, as you are petrified of your cosmic prison master.

Your entire life’s purpose, from beginning to end, is nothing but kowtowing to a sadistic creator in hopes that it will pity you enough to spare you the hellish nightmares it has concocted for you, for which it has the gall to blame you, as well as yet another of its creations: the supposed “adversary”, the scapegoat, the fall guy, Satan. So pathetically unaccountable your “god” is.

The greatest “virtues” according to your false-god demiurge are your undying devotion, worship, gullibility, and pathologically obsessive “love” towards it — faithful dogs lick the hand that strikes them.

True virtues such as dignity, self-reliance, logic, scepticism, freedom, individual self-ownership, and self-esteem are treated as “sins”, a ridiculous concept designed to shame and ostracise the independently minded.

Your religion conditions you to belittle yourself, to condemn yourself as “selfish” or “egomaniacal” simply for the “sin” of seeking some self-ownership. At the same time, your sadistic, tyrannical, and vindictive “god” is treated as somehow the epitome of virtue. Yet this “god” is the definition of megalomania.

Indeed, the Abrahamic “god” often demands that you be kind to others, but only if you expect a reward in paradise, or wish to evade the mind-bending horrors of eternal hell. All prison wardens or farmers demand order among their captives. This isn’t benevolence; it’s inmate policing.

This is “virtue” according to Abrahamic faiths: a pretentious performance, a theatrical stage act, motivated by either fear or greed… or both.

Yet, your demiurge demands that you treat as supposed virtues the vices of gullibility, submissiveness, subservience, unquestionable obedience, fear, cowardice, shame, guilt, and violence towards children. And for the self-righteous moralists out there: shame and guilt are not virtues; they are despicable manipulation tactics at best.

Healthy modesty instead of shame, and dignity instead of guilt, are unobtainable virtues you confuse with your vices.

So this is it, the hollow “meaning” behind your existence: Sucking up to a sadistic, spiteful, and hopelessly insecure demiurge, in hopes of being spared the threat of eternal hell, or receiving the reward of a faithful dog: meaningless hedonism in boringly pointless paradise.

Tragic theology

According to Abrahamism, the entire purpose of your existence is to serve the vanity of a narcissistic demiurge, for whom you ‘sit and roll over’ our of fear of punishment, or out of greed; the vague and suspect promise of supposed “afterlife” full of meaningless hedonism.

There is no high philosophy in Abrahamism. The greatest philosophers, existentialists, and moral examiners have lived outside of cartoonish Abrahamic fairy tales.

Abrahamic religions are empty. They offer no real purpose or meaning. At best, their meaning can be summed up to sucking up to your abusive father-figure “god”, but only when you greedily expect to be rewarded with a meaningless, undeserved, hedonistic paradise where you’ll forget the relationships you had with your loved ones on earth. How selfish and sociopathic is that? And the other “motivation” behind your kowtowing is avoiding the hellish nightmare of eternal sadistic torture.

Fear and greed: These are the only drivers of Abrahamic religions.

This is it: submit to nonsense dictates like avoiding shellfish, and be rewarded; refuse and be punished. This is the whole meaning and purpose of the Abrahamic faiths. You can add tax evasion and money laundering to that short list.

Ask yourself whether you’d still worship and force yourself to “love” the demiurge of this reality had it not threatened you with hell or bribed you with heaven. If your religion said that you lived and died, and no matter how you lived, and despite your virtues and vices, you wouldn’t be punished or rewarded — that you’d simply cease to exist after your death — would you still worship your god? I don’t believe you would. None would.

Better to accept there is no meaning to reality than to delude oneself with false compulsive “love” for something we can’t experience, something that refuses to reveal itself to us or communicate with us. Self-delusion is not divine communication.

Call is misotheism or atheism, but a more accurate description would be antitheodicy and dystheism: it is quite likely that a conscious demiurge exists, and if so, it is undeniable that this demiurge is at best indifferent and non-benevolent.

To the pyre!

“Blasphemy!” I hear you squeal. “Hubris!” I hear your whisper.

Yes, exactly. Moralism betrays vice disguised as virtue. This is your fear you mistake for reverence, the spitefulness you confuse for love. This is the mental and moral distortion introduced by the most despicable organism in history, Abraham, the “I hear voices in my head” schizophrenic who infected the earth with psychotic ideas.

Hubris? Or is it hubris to imagine your god as so petty and vindictive as to value my opinion so much?

You are the one guilty of hubris. You offend your god by attributing to it such loathsome characteristics, and more so by assuming you were important enough for a god to be offended by you. Are you sure you’re in your god’s good graces?

What about Christ?

Some of Christ’s words from mainstream Christianity seem so antithetical to Hebrew Abrahamic and Islamic nonsense that I have to wonder whether his teachings were taken out of context or distorted by the Roman state, this socialist (in everything but name) institution that forced mainstream Christianity — this fork of Judaism — onto Europe and MENA. The Apocrypha show a completely different interpretation of Christ, the Son of Man (not of god), illustrating how differently the first followers of Christ saw him compared to the mainstream Hebrew-Hollywood-approved version of Jesus who embarrassingly commands “Render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s”; as if we needed further evidence that mainstream Christianity was in fact a politically motivated concoction of the Roman state.

This state-worship is antithetical to some of Christ’s other teachings, such as the cherishing of children. Thus, I don’t know what to believe about Christ; sources contradict. If I had to bet, I’d put my money on Christ as a figure who directly opposed Hebrew mythology and Abrahamic disgustingness, these insanely deleterious ideas that have plagued humanity for thousands of years. And this is why Christ was crucified by the Hebrews, why his message was then appropriated by Judaism and the atrocious, socialist Roman Empire to form mainstream Christianity: Judaism adapted to Western standards.

And the ridiculous circular reasoning that somehow “Christianity built the West”… Really? Roman Proto-Christians and their Hebrew backwardness destroyed Western antiquity.

Hellenism and Germanism died with the spread of Judeo-Christianity. Hebrew Abrahamism killed and displaced Western antiquity.

Roman-funded Judeo-Christians plunged Europe into the dark ages of dogmatism. The Renaissance was not inspired by Christianity; otherwise, we would have experienced it well before the Dark Ages. The Renaissance was the consequence of the slight loosening of the grip of religious dogmatism, which gave rise to logic and scepticism.

Imagine what the world would have been without the misguided delusion that virtue and morality were somehow exclusively bound by organised religion (Abrahamism, no less).

This is what mainstream atheists can’t seem to comprehend: they throw away the baby (virtue and morality) with the bathwater (religious dogma).

Imagine a world where people freely chose to value virtue and morality, without expecting reward or the avoidance of punishment from a cartoonish “god”.

“But the Church had commissioned most of the works of the Renaissance!”

And it was the same church that had rampaged through the destruction of ancient Roman and Hellenic antiquity. So what? How do you know that all the resources that this Church had inorganically accumulated wouldn’t have been put to even better use without Hebrew-inspired dogmatism? How do you know that a much earlier and brighter Renaissance would not have occurred had Europe been free from backward Hebrew influences?

Crediting Christianity with the Renaissance is an attribution and an association fallacy.

Judeo-Christianity has been a cancer on the West for centuries. A few Church-commissioned works of art delivered by vaguely religious artists won’t change the fact that we don’t know the opportunity cost of dogmatism: what we could have had if virtue and morality weren’t artificially fused with religiosity, but instead stayed as voluntary ideals — whereby voluntarily holding them makes them all the more meaningful.

The only religion that somewhat makes sense is Gnostic Christianity or Gnosticism, and it can be boiled down to this:

“This reality is retarded, therefore, it was created by a retarded demiurge. All which is good in this mostly evil world has existed before this demiurgia, and is beyond the demiurge”.

Yaldabaoth, Saklas, Samael, the flawed demiurge with a lion’s head and a serpent’s body, the archdeceiver.

Key takeaway

Virtue achieved through a divine carrot and stick, bribe and compulsion, is a hollow performance bereft of meaning.

Whatever the West achieved was not because of Judeo-forked Christianity but despite it.

Imagine a West without Hebrew superstition, a West reconnected with true Western values and detached from backward Middle-Eastern dogmatism.

Conclusion

What’s the point of being created just to suck up to a hopelessly insecure demiurge in desperate need for validation from insignificant beings, only to be punished eternally if you fail to, or be rewarded with a meaningless, hedonistic afterlife if you submit?

Is that it? Is that all of existence is about? Is that really enough for you?

We need to finally recover from the mental pathogen of Abrahamism for good. Imagine what Europe could have been today without the morally confusing Christianity, this Hebrew Trojan horse. Imagine what the Middle East could have been without the backward-thinking, subservient, pedophile-worshipping Islam and its Marxist Sharia. Imagine what Hebrews and Palestinians would have been today, if their industriousness wasn’t wasted on pettiness influenced and inspired by the sick lessons of Abraham, which distort their sense of reality, and of right and wrong.

If we can’t make sense of reality, it’s better to admit that we don’t and can’t know, rather than make up stories that rob us of virtue, our commitment to truth most of all.

And truth starts with this admission of demonstrable reality: If there is a conscious god, it does not value us.

