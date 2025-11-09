Bonds of Prometheus

Nov 14

If you combine the Jewish Abrahamic Isaac's Religion + Jewish Abrahamic Ishmael/Mohamed Religion + Jewish Abrahamic Jeshua Religion, it all makes sense and is not really empty anymore.

Abrahamic religion is not what we are told it is. It is a method to control and subvert nations using lies and nationalistic tendencies. In that regard, the knowledge it can give you is extreme, and it is useful to study it. YahWeh was and is managed as an egregore by the Jews, as was handled by the initiated revolutionaries of 1821.

Muslims don't even follow the Quran, as Mohhamad also did not follow it. The Quran says circumcision is Satan's work, and Mohhamad allowed it, and Muslims follow it 100%.

Jeshua was a Kabalist black-magic practitioner, master of the magick of Yom Kipur, as you say, a practitioner of transference of sin.

It's all just a big lie and joke for the initiated, where the people who understand it can use it to greatness, and the rest are just slaves. I read Abrahamic Satanism practices with great interest and suspicion, as with all other Satanic literature. For only by studying your enemies can you become stronger.

Interesting sources: https://cjbbooks.substack.com/

Nov 11

"Virtue achieved through a divine carrot and stick, bribe and compulsion, is a hollow performance bereft of meaning."

I'll only reflect on this part. Which is entirely true. If we submit to some imaginary rule in the hope of receiving rewards later, it's a strange motivation.

It was a good read. It challenges your critical thinking. I am a believer in something higher. But not in the rules and cages that they try to make us believe are real. My theory is simple. Try to live as simply as possible with our human nature. If a world has been designed, it has its rules and codes. Perhaps we can find happiness by aligning ourselves with it.

