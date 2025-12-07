Billions of innocent, impressionable children have been — and still are being — irrevocably traumatised with the story of Abraham, deliberately so by adults who were also traumatised the same way.

Traumatising the innocent

This psychological abuse, child abuse of the worst kind, instils a profound horror in every young soul: that their parents would slaughter them like lambs, without question, without protest, without bargain, just to suck up to an imagined psycho, sadist god-tyrant who is in fact beneath us, and deserves not even our spit, let alone our worship. But this abuse we gladly pass on to our children, generation after generation, perhaps because we’re jealous of our children’s innocence, the same that was robbed from us.

The cycle of abuse compels us to seek to unburden ourselves of the weight of trauma by simply transferring it to the easiest targets, the innocent. But we never get rid of trauma this way; the promise of abusing others to alleviate our suffering is always a lie. By mimicking the abuse we endured in the hopes of mitigating the trauma it caused us, we only manage to multiply it, magnify it, in others, and in ourselves.

The meaning of the story of Abraham

I get a lot of hate for stating the obvious, for speaking truth to power. It baffles me how people insist on wearing blinders to the most liberating of realities, as though freedom of mind and soul is something to fear.

If there’s ever been a more terrifyingly satanic story, it’s the vile, vomit-inducing story of Abraham. It is traumatic, psychotic, and it skews our perception of what is good, ethical, and pure. Abraham serves us human feces and insists it’s caviar, and we gobble it up like the merry fools we are.

Note: Here is where I state again that I differentiate between mainstream, Roman-empire-approved Christianity and original Christianity that was violently suppressed by tyrants who found the latter inconvenient for their house-of-cards “authority”. Very interesting to note, for example, that the “Render unto Caesar what is (allegedly) Caesar’s” passage is not to be found in the violently censored Apocryphal texts — the true Christ never said those words of state worship. And Romans 13, the religious dogma of the state, was written by none other than the Romans themselves, conveniently enough. I know this because cui bono. I don’t need any more evidence than that.

What do we teach children with the vile story of Abraham?

What is an innocent soul to conclude when it hears for the first time that “god” tests humans — his children, no less — with the most cruel, sadistic way possible, forcing them to slaughter their own offspring on a whim? What are we to say for a supposed “god” with a needy desperation to squeeze some fear-driven faux-respect from helpless, horrified humans, just because this “god” is so despicably insecure? Sure, the false god Yahweh spared Isaac’s life in the end, but so what? So fucking what? The “test of faith” was still psychotic, cruel, and reliant upon implied threats of punishment. The psycho god of Abrahamic religions is beyond retribution in the eyes of humans with the most basic grasp of morality.

Imagine the schizophrenic-level cognitive dissonance resulting from the belief that the despicably sadistic “deity” Yahweh was also the personification of good and love. I don’t understand how one can simultaneously hold such mutually exclusive beliefs.

Abraham teaches us that “might is right” — that “god” can do whatever the fuck he wants just because he’s got the power and capacity of inflicting suffering to do so. Fair enough; it’s perfectly reasonable then to be petrified of Yahweh, and to submit to him out of fear alone. But to conduct Olympic-grade mental gymnastics to pretend to “love” your sky tyrant like a Stockholm-syndrome gimp is the true violation we endure — one of the mind and spirit.

Humans are better than Yahweh

I don’t know anyone personally who would ever be as cruel as the “god” of Abraham, who would terrorise with such sadism an animal, let alone conscious human beings (children, no less). Anyone at all. We, humans, most of us at least, would never treat our own children, no less, with the cruelty and sadistic schadenfreude abundantly exhibited by the despicable character named Yahweh, the demon with delusions of godhood.

And no, the fact that this alleged “god” is supposedly omnipotent and terrifying doesn’t make him immune to morality. No one is above morality — not even God.

If anything, humans shouldn’t be able to exhibit superior morality to an alleged “god”. Yet here we are: The average human is by far more moral than the “god” of Abraham (setting a really low standard there), and also more moral than the true demiurge of this reality: one that has abandoned us to a hostile world and the limiting nature (which it has forced upon us, no less), and then left us here without the decency, mercy, or self-accountability to just tell us why.

And we cope and make up stories and rationalisations to justify the unjustifiably immoral and infuriatingly unaccountable architect of this glitchy simulation we call “the cosmos”.

But this reality is nothing more than a badly coded simulation left unmoderated for shits and giggles: probably a coping mechanism for an entity whose own divine boredom and cosmic meaninglessness merit distraction and escapism. This is what we probably are: a video game for a lonely incel living in a basement.

Vices as “virtues”

Abrahamism is the concept that the vices or fear of and obedience to sadistic god-tyrants are somehow “virtues”; that if you fear and obey more than others, then you have some “moral imperative” to violently force others to fear and obey you simply on the merit of your excess fear and obedience.

This is what Judaism teaches: a loathsome, despicable, hate-worthy demon masquerading as “god”, ordering his chosen alpha-slave Uncle Toms to violently impose their fear and obedience onto others — others who rightfully treat fear and obedience as the vices they objectively are.

And we get the forks of Abrahamism: Judeo-Christianity and Judeo-Islam, one to enslave the West, the other to enslave the East, both taking seriously the ghastly and dangerous stories of nonsense, vomit-inducing Hebrew mythology, obsessed with foreskins, incest, fornication, murder, and genocide.

Judeo-Christians keep babbling that “fear of God” is somehow a virtue… fear is a virtue for them. I understand that the Ancient Greek word for “fear” also meant “respect”, but what Yahweh inspires in the exported nonsense of Hebrew mythology is absolute terror, not respect.

And Judeo-Muslims can’t shut up about “submission to god” being their utmost virtue. Again, this is the central teaching of Abraham: “submit and obey because might is right!” This is the vile nonsense we teach our kids, then we wonder why people are so messed up and unreasonable.

We, humans of today, are capable of far superior morality than the cretin, goat-fucking authors of Hebrew mythology could ever hope to conceive. We value virtues such as speaking truth to power, deontology over utility, scepticism, freedom, defiance of alleged “authority”, … The story of Abraham diametrically opposes these values.

Abraham teaches vice and pretends it’s virtue, morally confusing us, twisting our sense of righteousness, and making us lose sight of what is good.

The Abraham effect

Abrahamism takes the vices of fear and obedience and twists them into faux virtues. Now we get grown adults uttering the embarrassing notion that somehow “discipline is a virtue”, meaning blind obedience to authority figures like parents, governments, and thugs. This is what they mean by “discipline”: Abrahamism. The only true form of virtuous discipline is self-discipline, not discipline towards others; the latter is more accurately called submission.

This Abrahamic distortion of right and wrong is why we get millions upon millions willing to kill and die for their corrupt, pedophile politicians in needless, nonsensical wars. Yes, war has existed before and despite Abrahamism, but let’s be honest here: the psychotic presumption that “might is right” simply because a gay, retarded god like Yahweh acts like a sky bully isn’t exactly contributing to world peace.

Abrahamism brought about the demonic concept of “holy war”. Where war without the Abrahamic mind-pathogen is about conquest, rape, pillage, and money, Abrahamic war is also all about those evil things, but it morally “justifies” them. This is incredibly dangerous. No violence can compete with fanatic religious zeal.

Why the West is collapsing? Because of Judeo-Christianity.

Why the East is always in shambles? Because of Judeo-Islam.

What’s the common denominator? It’s Abrahamism, the poisonous idea that somehow fear of and obedience to seemingly powerful psychopaths are somehow “virtues”. This is why we blindly obey religious and state “authority” figures — we erroneously assume they are morally justified to tyrannise us.

The true crime and atrocity of Abrahamism is that it managed to bind all concepts of morality to it. Christians and Muslims alike have fused all that is good (all the values and virtues their ancestors held before Abrahamism) with their new Abrahamic faith, which elbowed its way into their ancestral lands.

Christians and Muslims alike cannot imagine good without the existence of a tyrannical deity, just like statists cannot imagine public goods and services without the existence of an all-powerful, violence-driven, centralised government. And this is a problem, because, once they mix true morality — morality their ancestors valued way before Abrahamism made its shit-stain on the world — with the evil of Abraham, then they lose sight of what is good, and it is impossible for them to separate virtue and vice.

By mixing a few sweet-sounding moral truisms in the Bible and Koran, their believers assume that every other atrocious teaching in the pornography we call “holy scriptures” must also somehow be “moral” and “justified”.

Yes, we are all biologically programmed to fear death, the tragedy of human life, and many resort to the coping mechanism of making up fairytales of immortality. As comforting as that may be, it doesn’t make it true, and this needy fantasy also renders us manipulable by those who would presume to hold power over us, making us commit atrocity in the name of “good”, and making false promises of an afterlife, as long as we submit in this life (forfeiting this life).

People who would not fall for a Nigerian prince crypto scam still fall for the scam of a false promise of heaven in exchange for their self-ownership.

From that story of Abraham alone (not to mention other equally disgusting Hebrew stories like Lot, Moses, Noah, and Samson), people twist the vices of fear and obedience into alleged “virtues”. And then we get monstrous concepts like violently imposed religious supremacy, or “rendering unto Caesar what is (allegedly) Caesar’s”, or “turning the other cheek” while Stockholm-syndrome-style “loving your abusers”, and the laughably insane idea that a gay, pedophile, mass-murderer (the prophet Mohamed) was somehow “the perfect man”. Allah is just a gayer version of Yahweh, with the skill of “pimp” added to his resume, promising, as heavenly reward, 72 sex-slaves girls to Muslim males, and 72 stallion black guys to Muslim females; the latter is a joke, or is it?

Conclusion

Deleteriously toxic ideas need to be ejected from humanity. Hebrew mythology is one of the most destructive ideological infections to ever plague the human spirit.

Hebrew mythology needs to be treated as exactly what it is: laughable Ancient scribbles by ignorant, uneducated, desert-dwelling goat-fuckers whose sexual frustrations (fornication, incest, foreskin obsessions) led to needless abuse, murder, war, genocide, and satanic schadenfreude while doing all that.

Abrahamism teaches you to take pleasure in the pain of others, as long as you baptise it as “God’s will”.

The Old Testament or the Talmud are just badly written bullshit by sexually frustrated desert-dwelling morons — nothing more, while plagiarising from Gilgamesh and who knows what else.

And the New Testament and the Koran are Hebrew mythology’s non-canonical, fanfiction sequels, designed specifically to weave submission into the cultures of the West and the East. The greatest crime of mainstream Christianity was demonising and erasing much of Western antiquity, plus corrupting the true message of the Christ, reducing it to alleged “heresy” and Apocryphon.

And the Koran? The Koran is nothing but the power-tripping wet-dream of a gay pedophile warlord (the prophet Mohamed, peace be upon him), designed by a devilishly clever woman, Khadija, the first true feminist. Yes, Islam oppresses women exactly as feminism does today: it brainwashes them to see themselves as deficient, to hate their femininity, and then compels them to oppress and police each other in suppressing and twisting their womanhood. Read ‘Islamic Feminism & Muslim Matriarchy’ for context.

Takeaway

If there truly were a just and good “god”, which I highly doubt, given our cosmic abandonment, then that “god” would not favour those who take the satanic story of Abraham seriously.

The worst person who ever lived wasn’t Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Marx, Genghis Khan, or late-night comedian John Oliver. No. The worst person who ever lived was a psychopath named Abraham, a foreskin-obsessed schizophrenic who heard demonic voices in his head instructing him to commit atrocities. Why? Because he was somehow the chosen one — for some unnamed reason or standard of worth — and that he’d father nations of self-announced “chosen people” who would share in his insanity. You don’t hate Abraham enough.

The world will become a much better place when we finally recognise the obvious truth: that Abraham was a psycho, and his untreated psychiatric episodes simply made him a charity case at best, not a prophet.

If there’s one obvious truth you need to uncomfortably bring up during festive family gatherings, and start an argument, this is it: The story of Abraham teaches vile immorality and evil, and adults telling this story to innocent children — as if it were true — are (consciously or unconsciously) involved in child molestation. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

If the West is to be saved, it must return to its pre-Judeo-Christian ideological innocence — Germano-Hellenism. The irony is that it’s that naïveté that rendered the West susceptible to Hebrew mythology nonsense.

P.S.: If you think I’m messed up for writing these things (things you’ve never heard before, though), then I serve as the perfect example of how deleterious to the mind and soul these Middle-Eastern religious dogmata truly are.

