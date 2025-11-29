Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Stallard's avatar
Andrew Stallard
Nov 29

Excellent synopsis.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, the Sermon on the Mount is the Ur-text of leftist ideology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sotiris Rex
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sotiris Rex · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture