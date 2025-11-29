Socialism piggybacks on Christianity. There, I said it. This is abundantly evident in the plethora of common definitive values between ‘mainstream’ Christianity and leftism, socialism, communism, Marxism, or whatever rebrand of totalitarian statism is trending this week.

So many Christ-like qualities are manifest in socialists, much more than in today’s so-called Christians, who do not seem to embody the true nature of the Roman Empire-approved version of Jesus.

Note: I make a distinction between true Christianity and mainstream Christianity, this fork of Abrahamism, this state psyop of socialist empires. Actual Christianity, I believe, was a movement that aimed to debunk Judaism and the evil of Abrahamism. Seeing how early Gnostic Christians were violently censored by the mainstream state-approved Christian church, I think I know where to put my money. Gnostic Christians didn’t believe in sucking up to a psychopathic god-tyrant; they believed in speaking truth to power, especially to the ultimate power of the demiurge.

Christian values in socialism

Just look at your friendly neighbourhood socialists: They all embody the “virtues” of mainstream Christianity, which are in fact vices.

Socialists are meek and poor in spirit, and they love to see themselves as mourning, persecuted victims, overly merciful and vehemently seeking “righteousness” and “peace”, as Jesus’s Beatitudes declare.

Socialists “love their enemies” and do good by them, exactly as Jesus commands.

Socialists “turn the other cheek” when their patronised “noble savages” aggress against them.

Socialists tend to have a sanctimonious, holier-than-thou demeanour of self-deluded moral “superiority”, this virtue-signalling with their advertising of pretentious over-kindness, even toward those who don’t deserve kindness. This is textbook Christianity.

Notice how socialists are guilt-based, as they carry with them the narcissistic, self-righteous guilt of pretending to be responsible for all the world’s ills with all their cries for welfare and “reparations”, and all their suicidal climate alarmism. Socialists embrace the weight of ‘original sin’ and guilt by default, proudly blaming themselves for all the world’s problems, getting a twisted kick out of feeling guilty, just like sexual deviants take a kick out of feeling shame. Mainstream Christianity teaches guilt by simply existing, this ‘original sin’ forcibly imbued in you by your demiurge.

The Roman Empire, which violently imposed its version of Christianity across its territories, was socialist in everything but name. Yes, the Roman Empire was in essence socialist, in its public policies, its subversive tactics, its hatred of ethnic identity, its weapons bans, even its love for the socialist colour combination of red and yellow. All empires are socialist in nature and definition. It is no surprise that it was the most socialist institution in history — the Roman Empire — that took it upon itself to force mainstream Christianity upon much of the world.

All this kowtowing passivity, this undignified subservience of the “good Samaritan”, of loving those who hate you, of coddling professional victims who exploit your meekness, this obligatory charity, this needy bending over backwards… these are the defining characteristics of Christianity and socialism. Socialism is Christ-like behaviour.

Christians are required to turn the other cheek, to love their enemies, and pathologically give to charity even to those who exploit charity, which socialists call “welfare”. Socialists are meek and poor in spirit and see these traits as virtues, just like Christians do. How convenient for everyone else who is not bound by such inhibitions…

It is only when Westerners largely abandoned Christianity that the West managed to somewhat escape the Dark Ages, which were the direct consequence of meek, passive, submissive Judeo-Christianity: Judaism adapted to Western standards, a Hebrew Trojan horse. Anything good accomplished by the West was not because of Judeo-Christianity; it was despite it. There is nothing “Judeo-” about true Western values and ideals that define the West, and are antithetical to Eastern Hebrew values.

Comparisons between leftists and Christians

Contrast the modern global left with contemporary Christianity, and you will see that leftists are more Christ-like than modern Christians. Sure, the latter define themselves as ‘Christians’ nominally, but they do not embody almost any of Christ’s teachings, at least not as much as socialists do.

Modern Christians tend to be right-wing conservatives with a strong patriotic sentiment, a fascination with war, and a misplaced reverence for psychopathic state enforcers (i.e. police and military). They also idolise their political leaders to the point of worshipping them, justifying any war or act of aggression their false prophets baptise as “justified”.

Modern Christians aren’t Christians; socialists are.

This viral video of a priest being attacked and his church being looted by a mongrel illustrates my point and all that is wrong with leftist and mainstream Christianity alike. The priest and his flock are being truly Christ-like: passive, subservient, turning the other cheek, loving their enemy, and condescendingly making excuses for him. They allow the aggressor to interrupt their liturgy, to violently and verbally attack them, to impose himself, to disrespect their sacrament, and pillage their holy items, no less.

They ‘turn the other cheek’, and forgive and love their enemy, as their idea of Jesus would have done. This is exactly what leftists do when abused by their noble savages, a term that would not have been possible without the meekness, this Stockholm syndrome, this submissive masochism that Christianity teaches.

And this Christian passivity is exactly how the left responds to their beloved enemies, to people who admit to hating them. The left love their enemies and hate their friends, or at least those indifferent. Want to make a leftist love you? Hate them.

And the online comments under this video seem to focus on the aggressor, pointing out that what he did was unacceptable — the obvious. But almost no one seems to address the infuriating passivity of a church full of people who could have easily defended themselves but chose rather to invite and welcome aggression through their despicable passivity and their insulting, holier-than-thou, narcissistic attitude.

People mistake your kindness for weakness? Indiscriminate kindness IS weakness.

This Christian vice of “loving your enemy” is unfair to those who actually deserve your love. Loving everyone is like fucking everyone; it cheapens your love and you with it.

Objections

“But socialism hates Christianity”.

Yes, like every rebrand of the same concept, the gods of the past must become the demons of the present. Mainstream Christianity (Judaism adapted to Western standards) appropriated and embodied Western philosophies, which is why Christianity hates and demonises antiquity, smearing it as “paganism”. Similarly, Islam supposedly hates Judaism’s but it’s just Judaism adapted to Middle Eastern standards.

Christianity demonised the ancient gods of the West, such as Lucifer, the literal bringer of light, no less. Mainstream Christianity’s more immediate old-god threat was Western paganism, while Islam’s was Judaism. Christianity didn’t need to demonise Judaism too, only to appropriate it into Judeo-Christianity, with which many are still obsessing over, i.e. Christian Zionists.

“This gods of old becoming the demons of the new” is found even in Hellenic mythology, in how the old gods became the Titans, the alleged “evil ones”, while their successors became the glorious gods of Olympus.

Positive implications

Perhaps socialism, of all ideologies, is the one that will absorb and cleanse us of the negativity of mainstream Christianity, this Eastern Hebrew infection of deleterious ideas, like the disgustingly traumatising story of Abraham and its moral distortions… this story of the satanic god Yahweh, which fooled billions under the three Abrahamic religions to worship the Devil without them even knowing it.

Perhaps, socialism is the movement we need to finally detach true Western values that predate Judeo-Christianity from Judeo-Christianity. Perhaps this is what the Middle East needs too: socialism to cleanse it of Judeo-Islam.

As I stated before, the West is dying because it has foolishly forgotten its pre-Christian values, allowing them to be appropriated by and attached to Christianity. So, when the West decided to largely abandon Christianity due to enlightenment, it threw away the baby with the bathwater: its true values and identity with Abrahamic religiosity.

Perhaps socialism is a social immune response, a white blood cell absorbing and neutralising the Abrahamic pathogen, and finally detaching it from the organisms of West, East, North, and South. Without the horrid, loathsome Hebrew immoralities of Abraham, Lot, and the hate-worthy Yahweh, the world would return to its pre-Judaic value systems, which were far more intelligent, based, philosophical, and moral than anything Abrahamism has to offer.

Abrahamism was a huge stepdown for the world; socialism, perhaps, is late-stage Abrahamism, its final, decrepit form before it slowly fades into a dark, insignificant page in history.

