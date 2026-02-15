Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

User's avatar
Trish's avatar
Trish
1d

These "god" essays are my favorite of yours Sotiris. They really hit hard. Afterwards I go through an hour or so of extra anger, sadness and depression, but it's worth it. Lol.

Then I have to discipline myself to contain my, say, disgust, for the religion addicts. Especially the ones that have a platform to smugly try to debate and defend their absolutely illogical insane arguments.

1 reply by Sotiris Rex
Quantum Animation's avatar
Quantum Animation
2d

Excellent rant on the state of affairs here. When you write on this topic, I always come back to what level of consciousness are we defining as the actual epicenter of Godness? It's clearly not even close to anything that is generating this simulation. I've come to consider lately that some sources of where this is steaming from may be humans from the future, refugees from another planet or dimension where their home was destroyed, distorted parasitic beings from another dimension, and yes, the computer geek in a basement in the twilight zone.

Aside from that, the situation here is clearly dismal. It's the very definition of the Kobayashi Maru.

I wish you didn't include the heart breaking cat videos. I know you did it to make a very blatant point in a world where subtlety is lost, but still. It's something a Virgo would do.

The whole jive theory about us dying and going to some other realm to be put on trial by some Demiurge is most amusing. So many fantasies the clowns indulge in. This video pretty well sums that one up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzCfDdJirg4

4 replies by Sotiris Rex and others
