Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it. (Matthew 7:14)

Imagine a reverse Russian roulette game, where you load your six-shot revolver with five bullets, and leave only one chamber empty. Not very fair, is it?

Now imagine a classic casino-style roulette where every pocket takes you to an eternity of sadistic, excruciating agony, except for only one pocket that takes you to a boring afterlife of meaningless merry foolishness, condemned to worship an insecure deity for all time, all while forgetting the loving relationships you had with people in life. What a bargain! …to know that love is meaningless.

Even if kowtowing worship is indeed a pleasure for you, and you don’t fall asleep after just one hour in sadistically boring church sermons, would you make this gambit, or would you prefer nothingness instead?

You could say your “salvation” is up to you, but it isn’t really. We all make arbitrary interpretations of “what God wants us to do”, because “holy texts” are so badly written, generic, and subject to anyone’s guess. And even the most devout Christian has had sex out of wedlock, and the most fanatic Muslim has had alcohol and pork. Are you sure you’ll be forgiven after your hypocritically ceremonious “repentance”?

Also, are you sure you got the right religion or denomination? Are you sure you’ll be forgiven for your transgressions? And given that you never chose the circumstances you were born into (the time, place, family, and random experiences in your developmental window that got to define you neural pathways), your delusion of free will doesn’t factor into your god’s judgment of you: you will be judged as if you had free will, when in fact you never did; not really.

Serious question: If I gave you this gamble for an afterlife, would you take it? One option is not to gamble, and instead fade into the nothingness from which you were born: you die, and you sleep without end. The other option is to gamble, to play against the odds, where if, in the most unlikely scenario, you win, you go to this pointless paradise, but if you lose — the most probable outcome — you enter an unending and unimaginable torment from which there is no escape… ever. What would you choose?

I know what I’d choose: Fuck paradise. Give me the peace of nothingness over this shitty deal.

Coincidentally, when I realised that this was exactly what Abrahamic religions proposed, I totally and completely denied my Christian faith: the one I was born into and made to believe by fanatics who insisted I had “free will”, people who chose my religion and character-defining trauma for me, and then had the gall to blame me for my shortcomings.

Even if a conscious demiurge of this reality exists, and even if heaven and hell exist (especially so), I don’t believe this entity deserves our love or worship: it deserves only our terror.

How cruel this demiurgia, in which we are forced to play this losing game not of our choosing…

P.S.: I’ve always found it bizarre that, when quoting Jesus’s words, we only needed to reference the Evangelist, not Jesus Christ Himself. Imagine speaking the supposed “Word of God”, and instead of attributing it to God Himself, you only attribute the guy who published it in his version. Instead of quoting Jesus for “narrow is the way”, we quote Matthew. It’s almost as if we deep down know who actually said that, and we’re expressing it subconsciously.