Judeo-Christianity has been a political tactic, a perversion of the true message of Christ. For centuries, Judeo-Christianity has subverted the West, distorted it, and turned it into yet another sheepish pawn of the political cult of Judaism — an elitist sect masquerading as a religion, with everyday Jews themselves among its victims, no less.

Spare me the “Zionist” or “antisemite” accusations; both are equally off-target.

Pure Christianity

The True Christ preached against Abrahamism. The Devil managed to pervert Christ’s message by twisting it and fusing it with its antithesis. The True Christ inspired defiance. The Judeo-Christ taught obedience.

Platonically aligned Gnostic Christianity was a more authentic version of Christianity, as the Nag Hammadi texts indicate; before it was co-opted, monopolised, altered, and twisted by the power-mad Roman state, an empire with socialist aspirations and collectivist undertones.

The Roman empire spread Judeo-Christianity by the sword, this politically convenient, politically correct, Hollywood-style reboot of original Christianity. Proto-Judeo-Christians destroyed much of Western antiquity. And what they didn’t destroy, they dishonoured even more by appropriating it, by fusing ancient values and traditions with the foreskin-obsessed disgustingness of Abrahamism.

The polar antithesis of Western values is the immoral framework of Abrahamism, the vices encouraged by the ghastly story of Abraham:

Child sacrifice Moral cowardice Speaking not truth to power Indignity and lack of integrity Tribalistic collectivism That might is somehow right And that somehow, the epitome of virtue is the demon Yahweh in its cruelty, insecurity, and a desperation to be validated by scared, terrorised, foreskin-obsessed, illiterate sheepherders

Belief systems appropriated to suit tyrants

The devil goes by many names: Jesuits, Zionists, Freemasons, whatever… I don’t care. All these elitist rebrands of wannabe tyrants are there to confuse, just like the various branches and jurisdictions of government; a ping-pong game of deflecting accountability, so that the naive masses never actually know whom to blame.

The “it’s the Jews” trope doesn’t hold because it’s not only those who identify as Jewish in elitist gangs, and not all who identify as Jewish are in one either. It’s not only the Jews, and it’s not all the Jews, just like not all Christians are mega-church tele-evangelists, and those mega-scam cults don’t consist only of Christians.

If you want to name an “elite” ruling class simplistically, then it’s not “the Jews”; it’s the cult of Abraham: an “elite” ruling class that seems to have exploited belief systems by twisting them and then deliberately misinterpreting them to redefine them.

In the Levant, the elitist cult of Abraham exploited the Paleolithic Hebrew superstition through its subversive, traumatic, and disgusting stories of Hebrew superstition.

In the West, they exploited Gnostic Christianity and infected it with state-worshipping propaganda like Romans 13, “loving your enemies”, “turning the other cheek”, and the suicidal notion that “meekness and poverty in spirit” are somehow “virtues” instead of self-serving, condescending, holier-than-thou vices.

And in the Middle East, they exploited yet another Paleolithic superstition, a moon god named Hubal or Lah, consolidated into ‘Allah’: a schism that led to a new, rebranded religion to dominate the old. This was an ideal avenue to forbid banking among naive Middle-Easterners, thus giving rise to an artificial oligopoly on money supply among the ruling classes. This was Judeo-Islam.

An excerpt from my article ‘The Greatest Trick The Devil Ever Pulled Was Convincing The World He Was God’:

The Devil, who goes by many names — Yahweh being one of them — isn’t real. No god would be so cartoonish. Yahweh was just the creation of an evil, foreskin-obsessed schizophrenic hearing voices in his head; a true projection of the worst of humanity. His fiction was so effective in manipulating people that it was usurped by tyrants everywhere, and it still is. Every authority structure works exactly the same way: carrot and stick, and the Stockholm syndrome it induces.

Mainstream Christian denominations promote mindless subservience

Judeo-Christianity is an obvious televangelist scam that still eats away at the West. Look at all those who presume to claim exclusive “leadership” over Christian faiths, with their mega-churches, property management, and investments all over the world. From Orthodox and Catholic church business tycoons to Protestant and Evangelist tax-dodge schemes, these self-proclaimed “arbiters of Christian faith” aren’t genuine representatives of the fantasy god they hubristically claim to speak on behalf of.

Core Christian “values” are submission to your enemies : forgive your enemies, love your enemies, turn the other cheek, be meek and poor in spirit, submit to state authority because state authority is God-given (Romans 13), give unto Caesar what is (allegedly) Caesar’s, turn the other cheek, blessed are the meek and the poor in spirit, etc. If the ghastly, vomit-inducing Romans 13 nonsense doesn’t make you sick to your stomach in its obvious attempt at deception, I don’t know what could.

Christianity refers to its followers as sheep, as if that’s a virtue. It deliberately instils this self-image in them, thus fostering sheepish subservience. Sheep are known for being blind followers, without assertion or reason, without natural defences, helpless, pathetic beings fit only for exploitation. There is no virtue in being a sheep. It’s pathetic and undignified for grown adults to allow themselves to be treated this way by self-announced ‘sheepherders’.

If it couldn’t be more obvious, the politically correct (traditionally false) Jesus of mainstream Judeo-Christianity blatantly says, “Salvation is from the Jews” in John 4:22. This passage has been subject to countless mental gymnastics, grasping at straws, and jumping through hoops to rationalise, to gaslight us into interpret it differently, as if day were night and vice versa. Judeo-Christianity must have been stitched together so hastily and recklessly that, 17 centuries later, its belief system is hanging by a thread, with its handlers still barely holding that leaky boat together. All the convenient mental gymnastics in the universe can’t rationalise the irrational: a common practice of Abrahamism apologists.

And just like Judeo-Islam, Judeo-Christianity forbids banking, conveniently leaving the exclusivity of money supply manipulation to the elitist class of Judaism for millennia. And this has carried through to today, with the “elite” ruling class deluding themselves that they are Jews, while owning every single country through their national central banks. Don’t let war confuse you into thinking different countries don’t belong to the same masters. Warring countries still belong to the same global bankers who fund both sides, as war for them is a tool of monetary policy (“growth” or deflation, depending on how money supply and interest rate manipulations are conducted).

Child-sacrificing Abrahamism

What’s worse is that the whole concept of Abrahamism serves to corrupt all that is good. As I made abundantly clear in previous articles, Abrahamism is a euphemism of satanism because it distorts our idea of good; it takes a cruel, sadistic god-tyrant and calls him “love” or “the source of all morality”. This skewing/distortion of our sense of morality and virtue is a spiritual disease plaguing the world for millennia, and it’s time for Abrahamism to end: Reject the three Abrahamic religions and their bullshit denominations, and reduce them to the backward, cartoonish superstition they really are. This means we need to detach from the Abrahamic faiths all our values and morals that these religions have appropriated and claimed exclusive ownership over.

The gall of Abrahamism to presume to define itself by the good it has appropriated, which it blatantly contradicts with the actions of its satanic demon called Yahweh, is truly infuriating.

East and West alike must decouple themselves from Abrahamic influence. For the West, this means rejecting Judeo-Christianity and returning to pure, non-Hebrew, Gnostic Christianity, or old Western traditions that were already philosophically and morally superior to anything “Judeo-”. And for the East, this means detaching morality from the contradicting, violent Koran, badly written, scribbles by a pedophile warlord and his deviously matriarchal first wife. Zoroastrianism was a far more noble and deeply philosophical religion from the East than Islam ever was.

Judeo-Islam and Judeo-Christianity were the biggest downgrades in the history of East and West respectively, brought to you by power-hungry, deluded imperialists with a creepy fetish for world domination. Antiquity was on the right path to civility and intellectual progress before the mental chains of Abrahamism were forced on the world to hold civilisation back for centuries. And they still do.

Associations

John Milton’s epic assertion, “Better to reign in Hell, than serve in Heav’n”, is a calling out of this spiritual tyranny of Judeo-Christianity. Despite the comforts promised for blindly obeying perceived “authority”, you’re better off speaking truth to power, because “authority” relies on belief in it. This defiance of an arbitrarily claimed “authority” is exactly what Lucifer does in Paradise Lost. This isn’t Devil-worship; it’s speaking truth to power. The only Devil I see is Yahweh (a less honest persona of Satan), who projects his malice onto those who see through him.

We see this same defiance, this virtue of ‘speaking truth to power’, in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. A self-announced “god” demands to be worshipped, insecure as he is. Despite the embarrassingly desperate power projections of this “god”, a sceptical Kirk notices this “god’s” lack of dignity and self-reliance, and thus makes a logical deduction: that a real god would not be so needy, weak, or cartoonish. So, Kirk exposes this “god”, despite the “divine” power he exhibits, as the fraud he is: “What does God need with a starship?”

Conclusion

People are wising up to the hypocrisy of Abrahamic religions, this cognitive dissonance, these emperor’s new clothes, that “Yahweh” or “Allah”, who supposedly made this reality only to abandon us, is somehow the source of all morality. Nothing could be further from the truth.

If anything, much of the evil humans commit is directly inspired by the childhood trauma induced by horror stories like Abraham, Noah, Job, Adam & Eve, Sodom & Gomorrah, Moses, Samson, David, and all the disgusting, intellectually inferior bullshit of Hebrew superstition.

Abrahamism robbed the West and the East of their nobility.

We humans, despite our frailties and vulnerabilities — a lowly nature not of our choosing — at least try to hold ourselves responsible for our children. Humans have exhibited superior morality and nobility compared to whatever has constructed this simulation, assuming anything has consciously constructed it, that is.

And perhaps this is the purpose of this simulation: a way for an immoral demiurge to indirectly experience something beyond its grasp: morality.