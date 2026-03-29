Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Mar 29

Yes! The past is full of crazy shit that people followed blindly.

-Slavery was ok for a long long time as they considered them not full humans. Nuts!

-Native Americans weren't considered full humans.

-Women were the property of men.

-Before the 80s doctors operated on babies without anesthesia, thinking that babies didn't feel pain. Somehow the crying didn't convince these fools!

-Neuroscience thought that the study of consciousness was a waste of time even up to the 90s!

These days, the Internet has broken the centralized media and social story that people used to follow.

We are in the end stage of Orwell's 1984, which he wrote about his experiences at the time.

We are in end stage IDIOCRACY, where corporations are gods. People are more distrusting of corporations and authority because they remember the crap they do.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/the-milgram-experiment-and-how-we

The Milgram, rat park, and Stamford prison experiments were biased in favor of what the predator class expected of humanity. When the experiments were done in more realistic conditions, the results were different and less hopeless.

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Ashley M Graetz's avatar
Ashley M Graetz
8d

Murphy was an optimist.

He was pessimistic about tomorrow but optimistic about the day after tomorrow.

Well written piece on the dichotomy of man, machine and misaligned psychology.

The cause and effect paradigm with societal black mirror in everyone's hands makes for an interesting time. 7 billion whatever's and maybe 1 percent aware of consciousness. Everyone here for there own video game. Some of the people don't put any money into the video game. Some put no energy into it.

The video game industry is proof people would rather check out into fantasy than face 1 percent of truth.

It's self reference par excellence.

"

....Amo amas amat quid pro quo memento Mori ad infinitum. Sprinkle on a little bit of grated cheese and place under the griller until doomsday" Johnny 1992

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