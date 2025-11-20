Welcome to yet another rant about the psychopathy of militarism, and the even greater psychopathy of admiring it.

Militarism is gay and retarded; this anime-eyed admiration of submissive males, this cooming over images of dudes in beggingly flamboyant uniforms, this screaming of “take me daddy!” with a needy, twisted desperation to be abused and dominated by beloved “superiors”, the loving of abusers, as all leather-bound deviants with a fetish for sadomasochism do.

Imagine wearing a stupid boyscout uniform with all your good-boy stars and glitter, basically walking around with your CV velcroed on your clothes, grovelling for respect, screaming for attention, demanding recognition like a special-needs chimpanzee on a temper tantrum.

Nothing screams “unresolved daddy issues”, nothing confesses an inability to define manhood more than choosing subservience over self-ownership, destruction over construction, thuggery over actually protecting your community. Nothing reveals unmanliness more than an unconvincing attempt to ennoble fake macho bullshit and blind obedience to fat, corrupt politicians.

If Stockholm syndrome were an Olympic sport, only military maggots and twisted people with rape fantasies would podium.

The military is twisted, corrupting the meaning of virtues, such as protecting your community, displacing them with vices like paid thuggery, with a promise to satisfy a sick, perverted need for power tripping.

The sad reality that many still attribute to militarism, a misplaced grace belonging to true masculinity, is the result of relentless state propaganda, from military-funded Hollywood to homo-erotic pride parades — yes, military parades are gay pride parades — what else did you think they were? Why did you think the LGBTs, with all the words they make up, chose the word “parade” to describe their circus-pageant of provocative depravity? It’s because nothing screams deviance more than the sick perversion of militarism.

Following orders like a faithful gimp does not make you a warrior, nor a man. Warrior archetypes question, challenge, and break arbitrary social conventions. Obedience makes you a faithful gimp, a thug so desperate to prove and overcompensate for his non-existent manhood that he deludes himself into surrendering his dignity, integrity, and self-ownership — the definitive traits of masculinity — confusing weak, needy bravado with manhood, confusing cowardly obedience with courage.

The military is not bravery — it’s cowardly compliance, the surrendering or self-sovereignty. Only cowards submit to the military’s commands. I was one of them when I submitted to the military draft of a shithole country that gave me nothing. Eternal regret doesn’t redeem me. Scornful loathing for military maggots doesn’t absolve me. Yet, you cannot be virtuous if you do not loathe the disgustingness of militarism.

There is absolutely nothing masculine or warrior-like in submissively obeying orders from fat, corrupt officers while wearing the identity-denying gimp-suit military uniform of the bottom-slave, all embellished with good-boy stars and glitter like a nerd in desperate need for validation. There is no masculinity to be found in the military — none at all. Do not be deceived by the closeted, macho-bravado posers

It’s sad that in this day and age, we need to keep repeating this:

Masculinity is not about “who can beat whom in a fight” or “who is physically stronger”. Physical strength is defined by parameters outside of your control, like genetics, age, and disease. A female donkey can beat up any human male in a fight; so what? I guess a jenny is more masculine than any human male. And a jack (male donkey) has a bigger schlong than any human male, too. So what? Dick measuring pissing contests are childish at best, and when dragged into adulthood, they become creepy.

I’ve seen old men in their deathbeds with more masculinity than a desperate-for-validation wimp in his prime. Physicality is not a priority of manhood, which is why only women and gays (and people in uniform) obsess over their physical appearance. And this is coming from a guy who’s unapologetically more physical than most people you’ll meet.

Physical appearance and an ability and affinity for violence aren’t what define manhood. Such low criteria for masculinity betray the absence of it.

Instead, what makes a man is integrity of character, the balls to stand up for something, and to stand up for yourself, to do the ethical thing even when — especially when — the world is against you, even when your physical ability doesn’t serve.

It’s easy being a thug when you’re the strongest. Try being a man when you’re the weakest.

If you revere and adore military stepdaddy figures, then, I hate to break it to you, you cannot be masculine at all. This squeamish adoration, this surrendering of your dignity, is what proves a lack of manly integrity. This worshipping and idolising of abusive, weak males who are abusive precisely because their weak character desperately needs one-upmanship as cheap validation through circumstantial faux “superiority”, as a coping mechanism to mitigate the denial of deep-down self-loathing from knowing they are unmanly.

At least having the courage to admit you’re unmanly makes you more manly than those with delusions of manhood.

The more you need to prove your masculinity, the less of a man you are.

Military homo-eroticism

It’s funny how openly homosexual males admit they have a preference for “men in uniform”.

Ever notice how androgynous performers love to dress in military-style costumes? From Michael Jackson and Freddy Mercury to Prince and Mick Jagger, there’s something gender-bending and effeminate about the military uniform, no doubt based on the androgynous fashion of dandy aristocrats of 18th-century Europe.

There’s something inherently anti-masculine about the gimp military suit, the uniform (meaning ‘single form’) that denies individual self-sovereignty, the attire of the joyful slave.

The contrast of the masculine and the effeminate is what provocative rock artists were after: the shock value of their unsettling androgynous appearance.

The smaller the louder

Ever notice how the smallest people (in physicality or character) tend to be the loudest? Those who are most petty, mean-spirited, unimportant, and insecure tend to overcompensate for their insignificance with what must be exhausting efforts to speak loudly, shout, or tweak their laughable cars or motorbikes to be as loud as possible — a clear confession of pathetic insecurity.

Military thugs tend to be obnoxiously loud, screaming commands as if decibels measured the manhood that evaded them.

Squealing like PMS-ing prostitutes spared a tip for their trouble, as if “all bark no bite” Chihuahuas were somehow the epitome of “masculinity”. Nah, loud screaming is for small children and bitter hags.

Men (true men) aren’t loud because masculinity is about order, calm, and control. The only time a man is loud is while he’s breaking bones, but not before. If he screams before he is forced to resort to defensive violence, it’s because he’s scared shitless; screaming is a weak male’s bluff of manhood. Every time you see a male making noise for attention and validation, either shouting or making artificial fart noises with big mechanical vibrators he likes to sit his ass on (loud exhaust engines), you know he’s hopelessly unmanly, and he knows it.

Humiliation

It’s no accident that, in the US military at least, they refer to each other as “maggot” — it rhymes with “faggot”. The inference is clear.

Tolerating the indignities and humiliation rituals of the military is in itself an admission of unmanliness. Slave dehumanisation-humiliation tactics are part of the military’s conditioning to deprive you of your manhood, and with it, the integrity to question and defy.

The best slaves are the blindly obedient ones. There are no better slaves than soldiers.

Men (true men), just so happens, aren’t subservient. They don’t kowtow to anyone, not even “gods”. What self-respecting “god” would respect grovelling ass-kissers?

If men voluntarily choose to follow a leader in a specific field and function, they do so freely, under conditions, and for as long as they please. They aren’t bound by any perceived obligation to obey contrived ranks and arbitrary governments by default, unless it’s mutually agreed upon, and always with an option to exit without the threat of punishment — otherwise it’s submission.

Men — true men — don’t recognise any by-default duty to perceived “authority”. There is no such thing as “authority” — there are only threats and incentives.

A man owns himself and does not owe duty by default to anyone except to his wife and children. And no, leaving your wife and children to go get blown up in a ditch by a nerd with a drone somewhere far away for petty political interests is not protecting your family; it’s you being a dumb, neglectful, useful idiot.

Same-sex adoration

Males idolising other males is the definition of gayness.

Have you noticed how gays with a fetish for sadomasochism, no less, use the military hat, and leather uniforms reminiscent of Hugo Boss-designed Nazi military uniforms — the pinnacle of sadomasochistic dynamics of obedience to authority?

During my time of reluctant cowardly servitude in the army, I remember a specific and recurring boast from the soldiers who were privileged enough to be handpicked by officers to be their handpicked “squires,” or servant boys. These soldiers would spend most of their time tending to officers: preparing for them drinks and food, listening to their personal problems, polishing their boots, even washing their private cars. And in return, they enjoyed preferential treatment — fewer duties, more time off, avoiding hard exercises, and getting off the hook for their indiscretions.

These “alpha slaves”, these servant boys, used to boast about their privileged positions, yet they would also boast about messing with their officers’ drink and food. You guessed it: they’d dip their member in drink and food before they offered it to the officers. Again and again, from unit to unit, I kept hearing this same boast: soldiers dipping their sexual organs in food and drink before they served it to their superiors. I mean, what a two-way violation this is: gay sex by proxy. I was a conscript officer, so I had the soldiers’ “trust,” so to speak. And I don’t know if these boasts were true. Yet why - why! - would anyone do such a perverted thing, let alone brag about it?

What is it about the military that twists males into <rhymes with maggots>? What is it about arbitrary power dynamics that perverts people into passive deviants when faced with “superiors” and ruthless, needy-for-validation tyrants when facing “inferiors”?

And what of the officers? Surely, in their time in the military, they’d hear or suspect something like that being done to their consumables. Why did they keep trusting their food and drink in the hands of reluctant, indignant soldiers who hated them? It’s almost like a willing submission to masochism on the part of the officers.

Military thuggery

There is no valour in war. There is no honour in being a thug paid to kill hopelessly outmanned and outgunned foes far away from home for petty political interests just to get paid in blood money and cheap attention from cheap people.

Mercenaries look to pillage, rape, and kill legally, under the protection of the government, and under the moral guise of “duty and honour”. They weren’t “fooled” into fighting the wrong wars. They followed their war lust.

Soldiers lie when they claim “they didn’t know why they were fighting”. They knew. It was to kill, to get a sense of faux power to satisfy their needy powerlessness.

They are the worst kind of people, aside from naive hopefuls who see themselves as superheroes, narcissistically saving the world from cartoonish supervillains like Bin Laden or Saddam or Gaddafi. But are they remorseful, or will they jump on the next war bandwagon?

Useful idiots, the lot of them.

Did you know why marines and underwater saboteurs (seals) get to enjoy the most praise and hype out of all military forces? Because they’re the biggest patsies, and they need to be egged on to their brain-dead suicide missions. A marine landing operation is considered successful if it has only 75% losses. And seals? Well, they are the best sacrificial lambs for Hillary-wannabes and political games.

The more of a useful idiot pawn you are in the military, the more hype and praise you get from state-funded Hollywood propaganda, the more you feel encouraged to go die in a ditch somewhere for petty political interests. This doesn’t make you a hero, and it certainly doesn’t make you a man. It makes you a useful idiot who was falsely praised by people smarter than him and spurred to sacrifice himself for nothing other than meaningless pretentious praise.

Killing yourself under delusion for petty politicians is the opposite of masculinity, as it betrays a lack of integrity. Useful idiots cannot be men because they don’t own their will, nor do they possess the dignity required to question narratives. How dignified is it being a blindly obedient, brute who kills and gets killed for absolutely nothing other than delusions and petty cash?

Don’t fool yourselves. There are no real men in the military, only the shadows of those insecure enough in their masculinity that they need to overcompensate through needless legal murder of others. But the joke’s on them because needless aggression is estrogen-fueled. A man is not aggressive. A man is violent only after he is aggressed upon.

The desperate need for validation that comes with the initiation of aggression is the consequence of a lack of conviction in one’s own masculinity. And for good reason. If you are insecure about your masculinity, then you are right to feel this way because you know you’re not a man. That feels unsettling.

The military is for closeted, insecure thugs with delusions of manhood and a desperate need for proof.

“You sound homophobic!”

Call me “homophobic” all you want, even though I admit there is something scary about aggressive gays with guns. If you do call me thus, then you’re clearly not the intended audience, nor do you get my message. The intended audience has a desperate need to prove its masculinity, and it is itself homophobic, since it attributes all lack of masculinity to homosexuality, even though it denies its own. This is what they need to hear. They need to understand that what they think they revere is actually what they should fear: their own lack of masculinity. Personally, I couldn’t care less about what you do in bed, as long as you’re honest to yourself about it.

It’s no wonder that the gayest GIF on the internet is military-themed.

Muh veterans

What is this despicable veneration of unrepentant mercenaries you call “veterans”, as if they served anyone but Satan himself? Your veterans gladly take blood money from elite pedophiles to “legally” kill hopeless mullahs and their children abroad. Nothing more degenerate than that.

And those naive enough to think they were “serving” their country? “Serve”, what a word, reserved for slaves who presume to ennoble their disgusting servitude.

There are no heroes in war, only useful idiots. They all died for less than nothing. They empowered the military industrial complex, the global banking cartel, and their corrupt politicians, who then brutalise their own country.

These alleged war “heroes” did not “fight for their country”. They just killed and died as murderous roadkill to erode their country and their people. One only needs to see the results of all the wars of the 20th century and how they brought more and more enslavement by global government, more and more deliberate undermining of national identity, and more and more false flags and propaganda against us by our own governments, no less.

Veterans did not “die for their country”. They died for their corrupt politicians, the dosy idiots.

Dead veterans deserve pity, not honour. Pity at best, because most of them deserve scorn: they willingly embraced war as an excuse to kill, rape, and pillage legally with the blessings of their corrupt government. Save your respect for men who ideate, design, and build, not closeted monsters who can only destroy and kill.

No, I’m not being “disrespectful” to the dead. I’m trying to prevent more dead for nothing, more naive, useful morons who think they’ll somehow “prove their manhood” and receive this empty, meaningless, and deceitful societal admiration we are all brainwashed to deludedly deliver to military maggots.

Wrapping up

There is nothing more pathetic and desperately needy for validation and recognition than a military uniform. It’s just extremely insecure and begging.

How pathetically needy is it to literally wear your CV on your gimp uniform?

Save your respect for men who don’t need to prove anything.

A need for proof is disproof by default.

Other than weak bravado and machismo bullshit, there are no values in militarism. Masculinity is nowhere to be found in sadomasochistic “authority” structures.

The military is gay 1

The military is gay 2

The military is gay 3