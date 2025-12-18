Let’s face it: The COVID social divide had nothing to do with “science”. The hate we, the sceptics, received from the obedient had nothing to do with their “understanding” of reality. It was nothing but lateral hostility and freedom envy, the resentment felt by obedient slaves towards the recalcitrant, out of jealousy and spite:

“I submitted! Why haven’t you too! It’s unfair! I therefore identify with my oppressor more than with those who had the guts to oppose him; guts I lacked.”

This exposing of corruption and cowardice is, after all, why alpha slaves (Uncle Toms) hate their fellow slaves and love their masters. Stockholm syndrome is a coping mechanism for hiding the truth: that the willingly oppressed are unprincipled and weak, corrupt without virtue, nobodies without anything to stand for, who will not stand up for themselves.

This video perfectly encapsulates the COVID hypocrisy, the unscientific hysteria, the COVIDiot’s blatantly psychopathic irrationality, and the pitiful state of the human condition:

A young guy is being choked to the point of passing out, and then aggressively thrown to the floor, his head slamming on the hard surface, which could have easily killed him, if not the most likely scenario: brain damage. And all for what? For not wearing a demonstrably useless surgical mask when those who claim to “care for their health” could have taken ownership of their own health “protection”? How? By either wearing two masks or a superior N99 mask, or simply staying away from public spaces. Was this all for someone’s entitled perception of what others should do to “protect him” while he lifts no fingers to protect himself?

COVIDiot: “You not wearing a mask puts me at risk of alleged infection. So I’ll get as close to you as possible, touch you, wrestle you, exchange heavy breaths and bodily fluids with you, and take my sweet time doing it, too — all for my safety, for preventing alleged infection. I’m doing this to protect you, even if I have to kill you.”

During the COVID era of mass schizophrenia, we saw plenty of videos like this. I even saw similar incidents in real life: Someone (me included) defied the arbitrary, nonsensical, tyrannical, and always shifting “COVID restrictions”, then he or she was swarmed by angry employees, security guards, or obedient bystanders, all exhibiting pretentious outrage: “You’re endangering us! You’re spreading infection! You’re selfish! You’re going to kill my grandma!” But this was nothing but hypocrisy: a disconnect between what they claimed the motivation behind their behaviour was and what their motivation actually was.

Those who proudly and eagerly obeyed the “pandemic rules” did so with such eagerness and glee, such virtue-signalling pretentiousness, such an infuriating holier-than-thou sanctimony, that they didn’t mind getting within breathing distance of you, mysteriously shedding their fear of the boogeyman-virus just so they could advertise their “moral” superiority. In the mind of the hopelessly corrupt, blind obedience to a monopoly of violence (the state) is somehow a “virtue” instead of what it really is: a despicable vice.

If you were one of those losses who seized your opportunity to “shine” by pontificating your performative moralism through regurgitating the state’s pandemic propaganda, then I truly feel sorry for you — you look in the mirror and don’t know who you are because you stand for nothing, and you don’t stand up for yourself, unless you imagine the state is behind you, in which case, you don’t stand up for yourself; you’re just an obedient doggie. Pathetic. I know why you tell yourself you love your abusers and that you willingly submit: because otherwise you’d have to admit how weak you are. This is your Stockholm syndrome.

And the proof of this, that COVID had nothing to do with “understanding science” or “caring for others”, is evident in that simple clip.

If you were really scared of infection, then whenever you saw an unmasked person, your first reaction would be to run as fast as you could, not to get in his face to scream at him. Your first reaction to the TV hysteria would have been to research online and go buy yourself a few superior N99 masks instead of measly N95s, or hopeless surgical masks you wore as badges of “accomplishment”, a distinction granted to you for being a good, obedient little pupil.

No, the COVID divide — between those who embraced “medical” tyranny and those who didn’t — had nothing to do with health. It was a conflict between people who relish the perceived “safety” of blind obedience and people who see the risks of blind obedience. It was those who feel safety in being passively manhandled and violated, against those who feel the opposite.

The COVID insanity happened over a benign pathogen that was aggravated by its MURDEROUS hospitalisation protocols. And instead of directing our outrage towards so many — doctors, no less — who were complicit in mass murder, we fight with each other to deliberately blind ourselves to that possibility. Because facing such a horrifying reality — that those “in charge of our health” are demonstrably corrupt and psychopathic, is just too much for weak shoulders to bear.

And just as the alpha slave hates other slaves more than his masters because other slaves expose his pathetic weakness, so must other slaves hate the alpha slave more than the masters. Masters on their own are mostly harmless — without their loyal dogs, they are nothing. It is the willingly obedient you must fear and hate. And yes, hate is a perfectly natural and logical human response to aggression. Those who claim they never hate are either lying to you, or they have internalised all of their hate — they hate themselves.

