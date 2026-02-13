Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

I get what you're saying, and you may be correct.

But at this point, after caring my whole life, I'm completely out of fucks to give.

And these latest revelations indicate to me that there was another game going on that even further separates the government and the governed. Or call it the Elite and the Plebs, or the normies and the satanic - this has gone on forever in history.

Whatever the case, I will never again allow a body to rule. And I'm done trying to convince anyone.

I believe there are two distinct species of humans on Earth. One plays by the rules and the other cheats. I don't see any resolution of that ever coming to pass, or any change of heart for those who get by through lies and leverage.

I salute the younger generations who are willing to work for it. But I am done.

I have been giving this topic a lot of thought over the last year.

A certain percentage of us hear "freedom" and we're bought in to win. I am not sure what that percentage is, but as you correctly note, it ain't everyone.

And in fact, even those of us for whom "freedom" is a higher-order good still want >some< amount of order. No one wants chaos. No one.

It has occurred to me that what you and I and other freedom-loving people really want is to live in a condition of CONSENSUAL ORDER. We want order, but we do not want it imposed upon us by a violent monopoly. We want to be free to CHOOSE how that order is created, and by whom.

I think that right off the bat, that is better messaging than what the freedom movement has been putting out.

But then, another question has been beating in my brain: what mission would truly motivate people for generations to come? Not merely the act of escaping from nonconsensual systems, but the positive act of building something. What transcendent mission would people truly fall in love with?

