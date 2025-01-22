Reading Lists

These books are a must (in my humble opinion) before you can hope to enter the respective thematology’s conversation. Do your due diligence first, get an idea of argumentation that goes against your own biases, and then make educated arguments. This saves the time wasted on already debunked arguments on all positions; plus it saves you the embarrassment of your appeals to ignorance and illiteracy.

Note: most of the books I list here are free — all the best things in life are indeed free.

Voluntaryism, Consentism, and Voluntary, Stateless, Decentralised, Laissez-Faire Systems of Self-Governance in the Style of Rothbardian Austro-Anarchism

Philosophy

‘The Law’ by Frédéric Bastiat

‘Candide’ by Voltaire

‘Meditations on First Philosophy’ by René Descartes

‘Beyond Good and Evil’ by Friedrich Nietzsche

‘Critique of Pure Reason’ by Immanuel Kant

‘Meditations’ by Marcus Aurelius

‘Letters from a Stoic’ by Lucius Annaeus Seneca

Self-Improvement

‘Surrounded by Idiots’ by Thomas Erikson

‘Healing the shame that binds you’ by John Bradshaw

‘Homecoming: Reclaiming and Championing Your Inner Child’ by John Bradshaw

‘Bradshaw On: The Family: A New Way of Creating Solid Self-Esteem’ by John Bradshaw

‘Silently Seduced: When Parents Make Their Children Partners’ by Kenneth M. Adams

‘The Psychology of Self-Esteem’ by Nathaniel Branden

‘Getting to YES’ by Roger Fisher and William Ury

‘King, Warrior, Magician, Lover: Rediscovering the Archetypes of the Mature Masculine’ by Robert Moore

‘Self-Reliance’ by Ralph Waldo Emerson

‘The Mafia Manager’ by V

‘The Art of War’ by Sun Tzu

‘How to Manipulate Anyone’ by Sotiris Rex

Literature

‘Paradise Lost’ by John Milton

‘The Divine Comedy’ by Dante Alighieri

‘The Marriage of Heaven and Hell’ by William Blake

‘Faust’ by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

‘Thus Spake Zarathustra’ by Friedrich Nietzsche

‘The Odyssey’ by Homer

‘Antigone’ by Sophocles

Science

‘The Origins of War in Child Abuse’ by Lloyd deMause

‘How to Lie with Statistics’ by Darrell Huff

‘Basic Economics’ by Thomas Sowell

‘The Red Queen: Sex and the Evolution of Human Nature’ by Matt Ridley

‘Grain Brain: The Surprising Truth about Wheat, Carbs, and Sugar — Your Brain's Silent Killers’ by David Perlmutter

‘The Pain-Free Program: A Proven Method to Relieve Back, Neck, Shoulder, and Joint Pain’ by Anthony B. Carey

‘FrameWork: Your 7-Step Program for Healthy Muscles, Bones, and Joints’ by Nicholas A. DiNubile and William Patrick

