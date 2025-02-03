Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

The dumbest objections against statelessness

A collection of straw men, non-sequiturs, false dichotomies, false equivalents, false attributions, appeals to tradition, appeals to emotion, appeals to incredulity, and simple odes to sheer stupidity.

Introduction

The dumbest objections:

#1 “Show me one time it has worked”

#2 “It would never work”

#3 “It just doesn’t work!”

#4 “Monopolies would take over”

#5 “You use government services, therefore you’re a hypocrite”

#6 “Who will enforce contracts in the absence of government?”

#7 “How will justice be served in the absence of a government?”

#8 “If you don’t like government, move to Somalia!”

#9 “What guarantees do you have...?”

#10 “But what if I’m attacked?” - Objecting incentive over threat

#11 “Freedom means freedom to enslave!”

#12 “But what if we’re attacked!”

#13 “What would happen if government disappeared right now?”

#14 “There would be more crime without government!”

#15 “I just don’t see how society can function without government”

#16 “People are unreasonable!”

#17 “You sound utopian”

…more on the way.

This work is 100% free and public so feel free to share.

Recommended reading

