The dumbest objections against statelessness
A collection of straw men, non-sequiturs, false dichotomies, false equivalents, false attributions, appeals to tradition, appeals to emotion, appeals to incredulity, and simple odes to sheer stupidity.
The dumbest objections:
#1 “Show me one time it has worked”
#4 “Monopolies would take over”
#5 “You use government services, therefore you’re a hypocrite”
#6 “Who will enforce contracts in the absence of government?”
#7 “How will justice be served in the absence of a government?”
#8 “If you don’t like government, move to Somalia!”
#9 “What guarantees do you have...?”
#10 “But what if I’m attacked?” - Objecting incentive over threat
#11 “Freedom means freedom to enslave!”
#12 “But what if we’re attacked!”
#13 “What would happen if government disappeared right now?”
#14 “There would be more crime without government!”
#15 “I just don’t see how society can function without government”
#16 “People are unreasonable!”
…more on the way.
Recommended reading
‘Chaos Theory: Two Essays on Market Anarchy’ by Robert P. Murphy
‘The Myth of National Defense: Essays on the Theory and History of Security Production’ by Hans-Hermann Hoppe
‘No Treason: The Constitution of No Authority’ by Lysander Spooner
‘For a New Liberty: The Libertarian Manifesto’ by Murray N. Rothbard
‘Power and Market: Government and the Economy’ by Murray N. Rothbard
‘Man, Economy, and State with Power and Market’ by Murray N. Rothbard
‘The Enterprise Of Law: Justice Without The State’ by Bruce L. Benson
‘The Machinery of Freedom: A Guide to Radical Capitalism’ by David Friedman