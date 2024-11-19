Rare takes from beyond the space-time simulation.

I write about philosophy, voluntaryism, and self-improvement, being neither needlessly pessimistic nor baselessly optimistic.

If you’re into no-bullshit philosophy, not the smug pretentious philosophising, then you should be following my work.

Specifically, I make bulletproof cases for statelessness and offer rare takes.

Philosophy (Devotion to Wisdom) + Eros (Spiritual Lust) + Pathos (Meaningful Suffering) + Thrasos (Audacious Defiance)

Values include dignity, integrity, freedom, accountability, critical thought, self-ownership, sovereignty of mind, and individualism before collectivism.

Why Prometheus?

Prometheus defied the gods, consciously walking into a losing battle if it meant owning his thelema. His hellish torment was the price for keeping his integrity. Whatever hell the gods could devise for him, even they couldn’t rob him of his dignity.

‘Against the gods’ by Frank Frazetta

Why you should NOT follow my work:

You are easily offended

You approach disagreement with snark and one-upmanship instead of constructive well-intentioned discussion

You are certain you know it all already

You justify spanking/abusing children (I don’t tolerate that at all)

Why you SHOULD follow my work:

You are not afraid of opposing views

You value freedom

You value philosophy

You have unique interesting takes

Axioms:

Stand for nothing, fall for anything. - Unknown

The road to hell is paved with good intentions. - Unknown

When goods don’t cross borders, soldiers will. - Frédéric Bastiat

Hit me if you must, but listen to me first. - Themistocles

Make yourself more valuable to others as a treasured trading partner than as a conquered battered enemy. - I, Sotiris Rex

No one can manipulate you without your permission. - I, Sotiris Rex

Before you subscribe, my positions

These are by opinions so take them as such. If you disagree, make an honest argument with constructive intent. If you straw-man my arguments, I’ll delete your comment and block you. There is no greater insult than a straw man.

I don’t subscribe to the left-right political false dichotomy. Fuck them both equally. No, there is no lesser evil; they are all evil.

Human civilization begins when we replace threat-based coercive centralized government with incentive-based voluntary decentralized self-governance .

I believe the COVID debacle was a false case/death attribution scam based on arbitrary criteria, deliberately oversensitive testing parameters, and murderous hospitalizations protocols (forced prolonged respiration and hazardous Remdesivir). Still not convinced of the claim that “there are no pathogens.”

The earth is a sphere. The midnight sun phenomenon, which you can witness yourself as you travel north-south in the same time zone, and observe the length of day disparities according to season changes. The flat earth grift is probably a state-funded psyop to ridicule and discredit dissent.

The official 9/11 story is a demonstrable lie. WTC 7 didn’t kill itself.

Trump is not “literally Hitler,” and he’s not your hero either. He’s just another puppet tasked with increasing the naive public’s trust in government.

Child abuse (including spanking, neglect, intimidation, shaming) is the root of all evil. It does not teach “discipline;” it only teaches that ‘might is right,’ which explains why the world is as it is. If your child does evil things, then you should be spanked for being a loser parent.

Regarding blocking

I welcome disagreement, as long as it’s well-intended. I have threads upon threads of constructive disagreements that I cherish, and from which I don’t shy away.

No matter how much we disagree and how heated the discussion gets, I won't block you as long as you keep me intellectually stimulated. But I'll block anyone immediately as soon as I feel dumber for reading their comment.

When your goal is to be right by making others appear wrong, to insult and to throw an estrogen-fueled hissy fit, then you’re not a challenge: you’re a meaningless annoyance and a waste of my time.

Blocked. Whine elsewhere.

Besides, if you had anything valuable to add, you wouldn’t be so emotional and unhinged about it.

Update: Regarding paid subscriptions

Bonds of Prometheus is free and will remain free. I enabled paid subscriptions to get the boost in reach from Substack. Now Substack has an incentive to expand the visibility of my work.

I don’t expect you to get a paid subscription. I will never ask you to pay me for what I give for free. I will never guilt-trip you into paying me for what I give for free. I will, however, be eternally grateful to the people who willingly chose to pledge and actually pay for a subscription to this free publication, even though I don’t give them anything extra. Thank you. It’s extremely encouraging to know that my work is valued.

I prefer to be valued a lot by a few, than little by many.

