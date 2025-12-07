Subscribe
Defining Abrahamism
A millennia-old curse on the human spirit
Dec 7
•
Sotiris Rex
The dumbest objections against statelessness #17
"You sound utopian"
Dec 6
•
Sotiris Rex
The dumbest objections against statelessness #16
"People are unreasonable!"
Dec 1
•
Sotiris Rex
November 2025
The Left Is the Evolution of Christianity
The Christ-like nature of socialism
Nov 29
•
Sotiris Rex
The Devout Religiosity of Statism
Cult-like fanaticism & misplaced faith in government
Nov 29
•
Sotiris Rex
"I'm offended!"
The ill intent behind pretentious advertising of faux moral outrage
Nov 22
•
Sotiris Rex
The military is gay 4
Weak bravado & machismo bullshit
Nov 20
•
Sotiris Rex
Xanax and coffee
Soul glitches and character breaks
Nov 18
•
Sotiris Rex
Why the West is NGMI #5
Judeo-Christianity and Eastern superstition
Nov 16
•
Sotiris Rex
Why the West is NGMI #4
Imperium Socialisticum
Nov 15
•
Sotiris Rex
The Dead-End of Philosophy
Cosmological existentialism
Nov 14
•
Sotiris Rex
The Simulation Question
Can the creation be superior to the creator?
Nov 9
•
Sotiris Rex
