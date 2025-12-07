Bonds of Prometheus

November 2025

The Left Is the Evolution of Christianity
The Christ-like nature of socialism
  
Sotiris Rex
The Devout Religiosity of Statism
Cult-like fanaticism & misplaced faith in government
  
Sotiris Rex
"I'm offended!"
The ill intent behind pretentious advertising of faux moral outrage
  
Sotiris Rex
The military is gay 4
Weak bravado & machismo bullshit
  
Sotiris Rex
Xanax and coffee
Soul glitches and character breaks
  
Sotiris Rex
Why the West is NGMI #5
Judeo-Christianity and Eastern superstition
  
Sotiris Rex
Why the West is NGMI #4
Imperium Socialisticum
  
Sotiris Rex
The Dead-End of Philosophy
Cosmological existentialism
  
Sotiris Rex
The Simulation Question
Can the creation be superior to the creator?
  
Sotiris Rex
