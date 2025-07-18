Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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Renee Marie's avatar
Renee Marie
Jul 18, 2025

Excellent article! 💥👍

I was a beautiful “younger” woman…at times it was a curse to me. I just wanted to have an intelligent conversation with a man. No one took me seriously.

But, I never relied on my looks, or sex for anything, I can honestly say.

Internally, I was intelligent, and close to God (my strength).

I wasn’t a typical woman: truck driver, forklift driver-Teamster, and a retired deputy sheriff of 23 years (criminals wanted me to pat them down, funny years later)…men’s jobs were where the money was!

You could say that I bucked the system and I went against the grain. Perhaps my dysfunctional childhood, and not having a father around…I had to support myself, and be STRONG, even when I didn’t want to be strong.

I’m single, never married, and I have no children. I’m alone, and I’m NOT lonely.

I’m nearly 62 now, and acceptance of yourself is VITAL at any age. Spirituality has been my anchor.

Kindness, compassion, empathy, and HUMILITY is big! Rough for the eGO, which must be tamed! It’s a process never ending…

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1 reply by Sotiris Rex
Julie Dee's avatar
Julie Dee
Jul 18, 2025Edited

Some great points.

This is why I think it must be a great curse to be ‘too’ beautiful. For someone to have to drop so many rungs of the ladder as they age must be a steep drop and hard to deal with if their looks have been the main thing they’ve been prized for.

I love to see authentic older women unafraid to embrace their own skin and bodies instead of reaching for Botox and the like.

I think most older women value themselves more, they are less people pleasy and have spent many years evaluating what they want and will accept from a partner and in jobs.

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1 reply by Sotiris Rex
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