Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
6d

Children have it tough in a society that is essentially an adult with a child's mind.

But I'm seeing that we're moving past this IDIOCRACY and finally growing up.

Pay no mind to the obsolete baby adults.

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1 reply by Sotiris Rex
Beekeeper's avatar
Beekeeper
6d

Another well written article my friend.....Maybe one day humankind will wake up to the truth

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