Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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Ki Consciousness's avatar
Ki Consciousness
1d

There's a spiritual/"alien" component to this that is vexing me, but I'll leave that aside for now, mainly because it is a bit too "weird" and complicated for me to articulate quickly and adequately. Thus, my comment applies solely to the 3D world. For now.

I think that I agree with *part* of your overall premise, but disagree strongly with the main thrust as indicated in the title. For a certain type of person -- and I'm not naming race or creed, though this type of character is found more often in some cultural and genetic lines than in others -- laziness does not exist, as you describe. Furthermore, I'm afraid that the situation that you describe is only going to get worse, not better, as more and more of us who previously had adequate opportunity and blessings rapidly fall behind as the former so-called "middle class" is systematically eliminated. For those of us who once worked hard and failed to see reward, or who knew better than to try, there is indeed profound wisdom in knowing when to call it, so to speak, and that is not the same as laziness. As the days go on, I am afraid that more and more and more of us may wind up calling it -- indeed, until, perhaps, Atlas Shrugs.

However, I cannot agree that laziness does not exist. I believe instead that laziness -- that is, the desire to survive, succeed, and MULTIPLY solely at the expense of others -- underpins many of the core problems facing the world today. Parasitism is an inherently lazy strategy of life.

I'll let you fill in the rest of the blanks, here.

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1 reply by Sotiris Rex
Bart Bounds's avatar
Bart Bounds
1d

Thanks. Very relatable. After many years of hardwork farming the low rewards even beyond money, I now tske it easy and feel fine just enjoying life even if I don’t have stuff. We eat well, have adequate housing, are easily entertained on our own and have easy access to nature.

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1 reply by Sotiris Rex
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