trauma is suffering without meaning.
the curse of truth
Growth occurs when you assign meaning to your suffering. Stagnation or decline are the consequences of seeing no purpose, no meaning, no ultimate destination for your journey. It’s easy to work hard when you can reasonably anticipate your labour to bear fruit. No one lifts a finger when your circumstances don’t allow you to expect the squeeze to yield worthwhile juice.
“He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.” ~ Friedrich Nietzsche
Meaning is at the core of everything we do, even our daily choices to stay alive. Even our choice to end our lives holds some meaning to and for us, either as self-sacrifice for an arbitrary “greater, holier-than-thou good”, or as a symbolic act of defying humanity and its demiurge.
We can argue endlessly about who has suffered more or who was endowed by nature to have a greater tolerance of suffering (so much for “free will”). But it doesn’t matter how much suffering you endure (assuming suffering could be quantified and measured). What matters is what offsets suffering, and what makes suffering tolerable: meaning, and your perception of the probability of achieving meaning through your efforts.
People who obsess over meaning are those who have suffered meaninglessly, whose buildup led to no payoff, who haven’t had the chance to apply the lessons from their grief, who have come to question it all, and now see no point or usefulness even in the insight gained from suffering.
What’s the point of learning from past mistakes if you never get a chance to use that knowledge?
The story of Sisyphus portrays this brilliantly: Hell is labouring without purpose or meaning.
Suffering is meaninglessness, and meaninglessness is suffering.
You do not choose your suffering because you don’t choose the mental architectures, the cognitive processes, the neural pathways that define you. You assess each situation according to your neurological structure, and you attribute subjective meaning to whatever you encounter. This is why I will always keep repeating that free will cannot exist — we are the consequence of random experiences and inherited traits. Even the self-growth and improvement we conduct are based on our core physical, mental, and spiritual foundation. We are all our childhoods.
When you are unlucky enough (or lucky, who knows) not to be blessed with things that attach you to life, then things become meaningless, even the things that would otherwise have attached you to this world. This means that once you see meaninglessness, you cannot unsee it, and you also won’t find meaning even in a hypothetical scenario where you have it all. Now that you’ve already seen meaninglessness, you cannot escape it. Once you see the matrix for what it is, you cannot go back, even if you wanted to.
Perhaps this is the truth we all fear. Perhaps this is why we so desperately seek escape from reality through hedonism, sanctimony, and art in all its forms.
The only meaning I've found in a meaningless simulation is love. I don't mean like The Beatles - All You Need Is Love, I mean a bond that transmutes this world with another person. That can keep your compass pointing in the true direction home in the eye of the storm.
I also found great meaning in nature. It gave me the strength and inspiration to continue to struggle against the wind.
This video clip from The Never Ending Story nails it. People in our society have lost their hopes and dreams. They have fallen into the apathy abyss of the nothing. They're filled with emptiness despair and meaninglessness. People who have no hope are easy to control. Also people who have false hope, hopium, like in the false demiurge or materialism, are also easy to control. That was the master plan all along.
I imagine that a grand quest, like the one Atreyu has in the movie to save Fantasia, would also serve to inspire and give one meaning in the fog.
As a reaction to this writing I type a sincere thinking-out-loud reaction that is somewhat rhetorical in nature. Is it not a matter of perspective? (Definitions are important here and agreement on definitions when communicating with a reader, listener, or a viewer. If there is no agreement on definitions, there is no communication.) According to various and no specific dictionary "perspective" is the state of and facts known to a person, perspective is seeing relevant data, a view. So, with that in mind, my perspective (wink) is that not everything that happens to someone is viewed as suffering. How we perceive situations is all dependent our senses (are they developed enough to see clearly) and how we interpret the perception. In other words one could argue that being happing in the face of what another thinks is suffering could just be that the other person does not see it as suffering or does not chose to interpret it as suffering. Isn't this what can be referred to as "attitude"? Perhaps perspective is greatly influenced by one's life experiences and those who "suffered" from an early age see life as suffering, while those who did not suffer early on, do not have the same perspective. The writing here, to which I am thinking-out-loud, suggests the writer thinks life is suffering and that those who do not see life as suffering are ignorant. If so, it is just a matter of perspective. Having written all that I must add that there are clearly very real situations (more often than not) where people ignore evidence, or can't see the evidence, due to lack of tools giving them perspective, where they are suffering, and/or there is suffering all around them and yet they say they are happy.