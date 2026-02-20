Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

Quantum Animation
The only meaning I've found in a meaningless simulation is love. I don't mean like The Beatles - All You Need Is Love, I mean a bond that transmutes this world with another person. That can keep your compass pointing in the true direction home in the eye of the storm.

I also found great meaning in nature. It gave me the strength and inspiration to continue to struggle against the wind.

This video clip from The Never Ending Story nails it. People in our society have lost their hopes and dreams. They have fallen into the apathy abyss of the nothing. They're filled with emptiness despair and meaninglessness. People who have no hope are easy to control. Also people who have false hope, hopium, like in the false demiurge or materialism, are also easy to control. That was the master plan all along.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFePI3EQCAo

I imagine that a grand quest, like the one Atreyu has in the movie to save Fantasia, would also serve to inspire and give one meaning in the fog.

Mr. H.
2d

As a reaction to this writing I type a sincere thinking-out-loud reaction that is somewhat rhetorical in nature. Is it not a matter of perspective? (Definitions are important here and agreement on definitions when communicating with a reader, listener, or a viewer. If there is no agreement on definitions, there is no communication.) According to various and no specific dictionary "perspective" is the state of and facts known to a person, perspective is seeing relevant data, a view. So, with that in mind, my perspective (wink) is that not everything that happens to someone is viewed as suffering. How we perceive situations is all dependent our senses (are they developed enough to see clearly) and how we interpret the perception. In other words one could argue that being happing in the face of what another thinks is suffering could just be that the other person does not see it as suffering or does not chose to interpret it as suffering. Isn't this what can be referred to as "attitude"? Perhaps perspective is greatly influenced by one's life experiences and those who "suffered" from an early age see life as suffering, while those who did not suffer early on, do not have the same perspective. The writing here, to which I am thinking-out-loud, suggests the writer thinks life is suffering and that those who do not see life as suffering are ignorant. If so, it is just a matter of perspective. Having written all that I must add that there are clearly very real situations (more often than not) where people ignore evidence, or can't see the evidence, due to lack of tools giving them perspective, where they are suffering, and/or there is suffering all around them and yet they say they are happy.

