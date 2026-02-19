Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

Mr. H.
3d

Wow. I have similar thoughts, and similar CV. 1. So called "job hopping" could just show that the job hopper can see the futility of the situation and has the bravery to move on. 2. At no point do I give up my dignity and self-esteem for a paycheck and no one should expect such. 3. It is a greater challenge to have healthy self-esteem (or wish to protect healthy self-esteem) and yet to be determined to be ugly too. (Not willing to take crap, not blessed with the effortless charisma of being good looking.) No one wants to pay for the rare gift of seeing through b.s...including the employer's b.s.

Quantum Animation's avatar
Quantum Animation
3d

Of course it’s what you define as determinism. I like the term luck. Our agency to create any situation for ourselves is anchored in our skill to tune in and discern our intuition. We get an internal urge to pursue something from the Big Kahuna. We act on the urge to make it so, and with the supporting juju from the consciousness chief, it becomes an experience. No tickee, no laundry. Just try to make something happen without the juju. Just try to force something to happen all of your own will and see how that goes. You may get some sour distortion of your intention to happen, but it will soon circle the drain like unwanted jizz. It works this way whether the person living it realizes this or not. If you do see the fabric of your life being sewn, it can be miraculous the way seemingly unrelated events all flow together seamlessly.

This is all some kind of play, or simulation, and we are not the authors or programmers.

Your stories land with me. My mother too played the shrink card. She would perpetrate awful things on me, and if I spoke about them, I was taken to the shrink and deemed nuts – making it all up. She played that gaslighting game on me well into my 20s. She also did the report card stunt. I brought home a report card with all As except for 1 B in the 6th grade. She essentially told me it sucked because of the B. Very demotivating, or at the best, one learns to self motivate.

The story of how Bocelli went blind is quite tragic, and yet look at him now. His fortune was written into the book of life, so the blindness did not trip him up. I was a late bloomer in life – at least in the realm of career, due to my early abuse trauma. And yet when it was time for me to bloom, everything fell right into my lap. Flowed right to me. It was as if the current automatically switched from AC to DC.

There’s your group therapy for the day.

