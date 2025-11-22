Bonds of Prometheus

Inverted Reality
Nov 24

A client of mine owns a bar and he and his wife asked me to go with them for a drink. Fine, even though I don't drink, I was curious to see their bar and what night life means these days. When the evening progressed, the increasingly drunk wife started bothering me with regards to me being single. I told her that most women simply don't interest me and that it is rare to find one that does. She said I needed to be less dull, date more and she proceeded to point at a woman in the bar and told me I should have a talk with her.

I looked and the woman was wearing very revealing clothes, a giant red flag for me. So I told her I am not interested and of course she asked why so I told her my reasons. I knew it might be perceived the wrong way because she was also wearing very revealing clothes but hey, I'd rather be honest and make someone upset than lie to keep the peace. And yes, she was upset, saying I should get to know her first and I am judging and she might have a very beautiful heart etc. I just told her that I don't want my future partner sharing her body with the world and that it is an instant turn-off to me. No, I was judging, very bad!! So I asked her; 'who are you to judge my judging?'

What I mean to say is that accusing someone of judging is also a (very dumb) way of trying to shame people, push them to agree with you. I am a stubborn person so it won't work with me, but I understand that many people would take the easy way out when confronted by a somewhat angry and insulted woman. Because she felt personally attacked by me not being attracted to women like her that dress in a revealing way. How vain and petty can you be? Own your slutty behaviour if you think there is nothing wrong with it..

The most stupid part is that we judge all the time, anyone who says otherwise I judge to be a liar.

Quantum Animation's avatar
Quantum Animation
Nov 22

I always thought my mother was the quintessential victim. She was the perfect archetype and icon. She was also a narcissistic. That being the case, I came up with a syndrome that I was suffering from, and felt all people in relationship with victims suffer from. It's called "the victim's victim". It's a real thing. Thought I should write a book about it, kind of like "Baby Steps" by Leo Marvin from All About Bob.

