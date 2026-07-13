Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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Bart Bounds's avatar
Bart Bounds
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There is much truth in this however I believe that many/some parents do it out of true love and a desire to give their child a good life. They are extremely rare. None will be perfect. None ever have been.

Then there are the ones who became parents out of circumstances (rape, irresponsible sex) that often selflessly do the best they can because they are decent humans that are no responsible for a childs well being. Again, rare. Again, none are perfect.

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