The famous inspirational speech from Rocky Balboa (2006) represents the epitome of toxic motivation, and everything that’s wrong with those demanding over-accountability in you to deflect their own.

Context

Before you rewatch the clip, here’s some context:

If you are familiar with the Rocky movie series, then you know Rocky’s story: how he got his first chance at greatness, how he succeeded, how he failed, how he messed up as a father, and how, basically, he only cared about himself — ennobling his self-aggrandisement by obsessing over glorifying himself and his athletes while neglecting his family. Especially from Rocky 3 onwards, his fights were fueled by pure ego, pride, and narcissism. In the Creed spinoff, he again chooses to spend more time with strangers than his own kid.

Toxic motivation

But let’s go back to the famous Rocky Balboa clip that so many find “inspirational” at first glance — it is, in fact, demotivational, and I’ll show you why:

Rocky's "inspirational" speech

First off, this whole speech is vapid, generic, regurgitated “motivational” nonsense that impresses the impressionable. It raises the bar unfairly, without recognising your individual circumstances. This doesn’t empower with responsibility; it debilitates with blame, while it alleviates Rocky’s own responsibilities.

Ironic how those who demand responsibility from you never accept their own.

Sure, Rocky butters his son up before lashing out at him. Rocky goes on about how much he loves his son, bla bla bla, yea yea yea — meaningless words. Rocky’s actions, being an estranged father from the start, say differently.

“Living with you, it hasn’t been easy,” the son confesses. The son pleads with the father, asking for some understanding, some validation of his feelings that would mean the world to him. And what does Rocky do? Zero accountability, expecting the son to forget all about the father’s bad parenting. This is expecting the son to bear the sins of the father.

“You start looking for something to blame,” says the unaccountable, unapologetic father who expects the son to “just take it”, when in fact, the son is asserting himself. “Just taking it” is the weak option here.

And this is the crux of toxic motivation: “Blame yourself for everything so that you don’t see how I hurt you.” This is what Rocky and all toxic motivators do: they blame you for their failings, gaslighting you to think that not pointing out their mistakes is somehow “manning up”. No, the manly thing to do is call them out on their cowardice.

Wouldn’t you expect from someone who doesn’t “point fingers” to also recognise their own random blessings? Rocky never does that. And as the screenwriter, I’m sure Sylvester Stallone projects a lot of his own failings as a father.

But here’s the worst part of this speech:

“If you know what you’re worth, go out and get what you’re worth – but you gotta be willing to take the hits. And not pointin’ fingers sayin’ you ain’t where you want to be because of him or her or anybody. Cowards do that and that ain’t you! You’re better than that.”

Let’s break it down.

“You gotta be willing to take the hits.” Whose hits? Remember, this speech was sparked after his son begged him not to fight, because all the negative attention was harming the son’s life yet again. Instead of Rocky recognising that his decisions affect others (his son, no less), he assumes zero responsibility and expects his son to “be willing to take the hits”. Notice how it’s “life’s hits”, not Rocky’s hits. The audacity.

As if his son never took any hits, growing up with a neglectful, self-obsessed, autistic father. As if the son couldn’t take hits and rise above having to grow up in his father’s shadow, cursed with impostor syndrome for “getting a free lunch” just because of his last name. Imagine being a lowly employee in a soul-crushing corporation while feeling indebted to it on top of everything.

Of course, then the son will have difficulty defining and respecting himself: a neglectful father who always chooses others over his son, and a last name that blinds people to your own personality.

Did Rocky ever recognise any of his son’s plights? No. Nothing. Rocky assumes zero responsibility for himself while demanding that his son blame himself for the father’s failings. You should be resenting Rocky by now.

“Cowards do that and that ain’t you!” This is a sly inference — of course he meant to call his son a coward. It’s shame-based emotional blackmail: “You either agree with me, or you’re a coward, but you are a coward anyway, since everything you do fits my definitions of coward”. When a thesis is so weak that it needs the threat of shame or intimidation, otherwise it won’t hold, then it’s weak. The act of shaming is always a sign of insecurity.

“Cowards do that”? How cowardly is Rocky for not manning up to acknowledge, to admit his random blessings in life? You think he would have accomplished anything in his life had he not had that one-in-a-million opportunity with Apollo? No. Without Apollo randomly picking Rocky for that first fight, Rocky would still be a thug with his gear on skid row, and Adrian would respect herself enough not to marry him. I wonder how many other talented fighters would have accomplished the same, if not more, had they had the same opportunity, but instead they faded into obscurity.

Funny how Rocky calls his son a coward when the real coward here is Rocky, for failing to own up to the fact that he’s always been a horrible father, not to mention damn lucky for his success. Let’s not forget ungrateful too, because he never attributes his successes to the kind of luck most never get.

Even though he denies his inference that his son is a coward, the inference is what sticks; again, a sign of cowardice, not owning up to your accusations by crafting plausible deniability (“that ain’t you”). In essence, he implies his son is a coward, then says he’s not to prevent him from standing up to him. But what sticks in the son’s subconscious is that he’s a coward. It’s the other way around, though. Rocky is the coward for not acknowledging his faults, plus for making a sly, shame-based accusation with plausible deniability. Horrendous.

Transference of accountability

Over-accountability demands that you hold yourself accountable for things beyond your control, so that you don’t point out others’ responsibility in harming you. You’ll find that those who demand over-accountability from you are usually the ones with some responsibility for your dire straits.

They demand over-accountability from you to also mask their random blessings that were beyond their control — if they suggest they are fully responsible for their lives, then they imply they had no luck, which is a cowardly lie. They claim credit for the unearned, which is evil.

Hypocrisy

This whole speech is pompous, pretentious self-righteousness; an ode to moralist sanctimony and a sly, holier-than-thou putdown. I wonder what it compensates for.

Remember, in the first movie, Rocky was all whiny about his poverty — as if being an underdog was a virtue — implying that it was none of his fault. He inferred that he had no choice but to work as a thug for gangsters, supposedly his only employment option. Funny how his love interest and her brother were slaving away doing honest jobs. If a pet shop is sustainable in a 1970s urban setting, then any proper job is within reach. But let’s face it: Rocky chose the easy blood-money of thuggery because he had no moral inhibitions. When moral principles aren’t a hurdle, anything is possible, right? And if you have no moral inhibitions, being a thug is the best job: no 9-6, no quarterly reviews, no corporate bullshit, no supervisors breathing down your neck; just breaking people’s thumbs now and then. Easy.

And then the biggest random blessing landed on Rocky: he got a shot at the champ, Apollo. They randomly chose him, a nobody, as part of a PR stunt, an exhibition match with the champ. Apollo chose Rocky just because he found his nickname funny: Italian Stallion. How random is that? It’s like winning a lottery that you never played.

Sure, Rocky worked hard for that match, but working hard is easy when you already have the opportunity, when you anticipate a return. Neither Rocky nor his coach was willing to work hard before the opportunity arose, and that was logical; what’s the point of investing without expecting a reasonable return? And the more random and rare the opportunity, the harder you’ll feel inclined to work, and work will feel easy — it’s all psychodynamics. People avoid hard work not because they’re lazy; it's because they don't have the opportunity to anticipate returns on the effort they put in.

Does Rocky recognise any of his blessings? No. Does he expect his son to blame himself for everything, even Rocky’s failings and lack of accountability? Yes.

The irony is that every time someone expects you to blame yourself for every single misfortune of yours, what they’re really doing is alleviating themselves of all their responsibility.

Of course Rocky wants to shift all blame onto his kid in a devious, cowardly deflection of accountability. Why doesn’t Rocky accept any accountability as one of the worst fathers in history? His kid was condemned to live in poverty, in a shitty, gritty, crime-ridden neighbourhood that Rocky chose to raise a family in after he stupidly lost all his fortune. Rocky neglected his kid and chose to focus on his athletes instead. His kid wasn’t good enough to train and focus on — only his athletes.

Imagine a boy growing up with a shitty father like Rocky, condemned to grow in his father’s shadow. Imagine everyone knowing you as “Rocky’s kid”, which would make it incredibly difficult for you to define yourself as an independent individual. How much self-ownership and self-esteem can you have growing up like that, especially when your father obviously doesn’t value you? And does Rocky feel any recognition or compassion for his kid? Zero.

Even as an adult, Rocky’s kid manages to at least have a steady, dead-end job. Sure, nobody showed him respect, since he had trouble respecting himself, understandably. But whose responsibility is it to instil a sense of self-respect in a child, which would then carry through to adulthood? The father’s. Every time you see someone — male or female — without self-respect, you know they either had no father, or even worse, had a bad father.

And how much can the son progress, blaming himself for things beyond his control, things under the father’s control, a father who takes no responsibility, no less?

Rocky’s hypocrisy and lack of accountability are infuriating.

Fiction

Yes, Rocky is fiction, but even fiction is a manifestation of our collective unconscious. I’m sure Sylvester Stallone was projecting a lot in the screenplay.

Fictional stories are successful only when they are relatable, and for them to be relatable, they must reflect a believable reality. Rocky is fiction, but good fiction resonates because it mirrors the real world. I could have used a million real-world examples to get the point of this article across just the same — I just chose this one because it’s out there, and most people are already familiar with it.

Summing up

Some things are your responsibility, yes. Holding yourself accountable means empowering yourself, because you then see where you have control.

But blaming yourself for things you realistically have no control over or responsibility for is debilitating.

Those who demand that you blame yourself for X are usually responsible for X themselves. They demonstrate zero self-accountability while demanding over-accountability from you.