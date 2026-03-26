Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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American Noble's avatar
American Noble
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I've been dealing with this, myself. Really good stuff. The idea that his lack of encouragement was just evidence that there were indeed no rewards for hard work was brilliant.

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