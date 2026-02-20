Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The FOJ 449331's avatar
The FOJ 449331
2d

Haha! This is hilarious! I've been a builder my whole life (I'm 51 - and most recently a 'pipe-fitter') and can tell you the culture of the 'warriors-builders-and artists' has always been separate from the 'priests-shepherds-and teachers.'

I admire your ability to teach and explain - but don't think too much of it - if you were the ruler of the world with unlimited funds do you think you could get 'the builders and artists' to build you a Chartres Cathedral or Petra? Haha!!!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sotiris Rex and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sotiris Rex · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture