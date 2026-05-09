Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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Verity Love's avatar
Verity Love
10hEdited

When Convid was announced, my intuition flagged me and I said out loud to myself, the games have begun. I had been well aware of Bill Gates agenda to decrease the population to only 500 million of us. Fortunately, convid didn't succeed, but it and so-called health practitioners killed millions and millions more were maimed.

After listening to researchers, scientists, doctors and nurses who were coming forward, I realize convid was a BIOWEAPON. Who knew at the time it was a military op?

Why isn't anyone being imprisoned for Mass Murder and Crimes Against Humanity???!!!

Now a new "hantavirus" virus is reported. How many will fall for it? Many people who religiously wore masks are now fighting lung cancer. Why? Because carbon dioxide is poisonous to our lungs.

Are you still voting for these psychopaths or for others to take their place? Think about how that will change things--doing and thinking the same things over and over expecting better results is not only insanity, it's stupidity --expanded from Einstein, Verity Love

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Quantum Animation's avatar
Quantum Animation
13h

Well written article and all dead on true. The COVID hoax was one of the worst psyops and acts of war ever perpetrated on mankind. Absolute genocidal mania, all to get the Jonestown jabs of death in as many people as possible as the ultimate goal of the game. I just wrote an article illustrating the historical pattern of manufacturing false diseases and then introducing poison vaccines as the cure all for depopulation purposes. Here's how it works in 4 steps:

• Zap the population with some variation of intense EMF frequency wave. 5G, 6G, HAARP wave – pick one.

• This catalyzes some severe respiratory and flu like symptoms.

• Have the army of Murder Incorporated assassins called doctors name it the “plandemic du jour”.

• Deploy the graphene death cocktail jabs disguised as cures.

You may find the post of interest considering you're thinking about these types of operations. It includes many entertaining graphics and videos.

https://substack.com/@quantumanimation/p-196823343

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