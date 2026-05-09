It’s been four years since the COVID false narrative was quietly swept under the rug as if it weren’t a total pseudoscientific scam and an atrocity against human dignity.

Oh? You still take the COVID narrative seriously as if it were fact? You still use the vapid “conspiracy theorist” slur and other shaming tactics to shut down legitimate, reasonable criticism, since you can’t logically defend your borrowed, prepackaged thesis?

Here are a few summarised points which prove (yes, prove) that the COVID narrative was nothing but propaganda.

Arbitrary and nonsensical case/death criteria. Death with COVID was considered to be death by COVID without any logic or science behind such a leap. Anyone testing “positive” in an unjustifiably and arbitrarily oversensitive test was considered a case and an infection risk, without evidence. A “guilty by default” mindset.

The whole COVID narrative was about presenting it as a far worse threat than it really was. The COVID narrative was based on false attribution fallacies, circular fallacies, appeals to authority, appeals to emotion, and straw men (e.g., you were called a “science denier” for questioning the ethics of medical tyranny, even if the threat were legitimately high — not the case with COVID, as time has proven).

Mass forced testing resulted in the appearance of inflated numbers — no similar mass testing was ever conducted for other pathogens.

Arbitrary hospitalisation protocols (forced respiration and high-death-rate Remdesivir, with zero evidence behind the effectiveness or relevance of such a drug to COVID). Who knows how many actually died from the murderous response to COVID rather than from COVID, then their numbers were counted as COVID deaths to inflate the numbers?

Bogus “academic papers”, “peer-reviewed papers”, and laughable “simulations” insisting (without any true evidence) that enforced surgical masks, lockdowns, and distancing would somehow “reduce spread, cases, and deaths.” Observable reality — comparing regions where such measures were disparately enforced — shows absolutely no statistically important correlation between measure application and alleged cases/deaths. If anything, there is a slight positive correlation between measures and COVID severity. Look it up.

Contrived and unhelpful mass-media sensationalism and fearmongering contributed to paranoia, division, and psychosis.

Bogus claims of “injection” safety and effectiveness without the depth or breadth of data required to make such a claim. The assertion “it’s the only option we have” is not a scientific statement. As time has proven, those “injections” (deceitfully named “vaccines”) were totally unnecessary, and the intimidation and threats we got — that we’d all die without them — were proven lies. Countries like Ukraine and Kenya, with extremely low COVID injection uptakes, did not show an increase in death rate, as it was claimed by academic pseudoscientists. This is proof from observable reality — unlike bogus academic “papers” by corrupt “peers” who wash each other’s backs to get along. If observable reality debunks a “scientific” paper, then the truly scientific thing to do is to retract the paper. “Peer review” means very little in terms of credibility. If anything, this inner circle — this monopoly of exclusive right to “scientific” interpretation — incentivises corruption. Every day that passes where the COVID narrative is still taken seriously is an insult to true science.

The above are total pseudoscience by academic scum, those who monopolise the interpretation of science, who reduce science to dogmatic scientism, the religion of bullshit. When the self-ordained “scientists” are themselves the worst pseudoscientists, then you know that scientism is nothing but a religious cult, much like the self-appointed “men of God” who are nothing but corrupt pedophiles and hypocrites.

The way the COVID false narrative has been defended also says a lot about its deceptive nature. Shaming, guilt-tripping, appeals to authority, reductio ad absurdum, ostracism, and intimidation. These aren’t the actions of people with conviction in their beliefs, but rather, the desperate, unhinged acting out of people suffering from severe cognitive dissonance.