The COVID Scam in a Nutshell
Pseudoscientific scientism still goes unopposed and unpunished
It’s been four years since the COVID false narrative was quietly swept under the rug as if it weren’t a total pseudoscientific scam and an atrocity against human dignity.
Oh? You still take the COVID narrative seriously as if it were fact? You still use the vapid “conspiracy theorist” slur and other shaming tactics to shut down legitimate, reasonable criticism, since you can’t logically defend your borrowed, prepackaged thesis?
Here are a few summarised points which prove (yes, prove) that the COVID narrative was nothing but propaganda.
Arbitrary and nonsensical case/death criteria. Death with COVID was considered to be death by COVID without any logic or science behind such a leap. Anyone testing “positive” in an unjustifiably and arbitrarily oversensitive test was considered a case and an infection risk, without evidence. A “guilty by default” mindset.
The whole COVID narrative was about presenting it as a far worse threat than it really was. The COVID narrative was based on false attribution fallacies, circular fallacies, appeals to authority, appeals to emotion, and straw men (e.g., you were called a “science denier” for questioning the ethics of medical tyranny, even if the threat were legitimately high — not the case with COVID, as time has proven).
Mass forced testing resulted in the appearance of inflated numbers — no similar mass testing was ever conducted for other pathogens.
Arbitrary hospitalisation protocols (forced respiration and high-death-rate Remdesivir, with zero evidence behind the effectiveness or relevance of such a drug to COVID). Who knows how many actually died from the murderous response to COVID rather than from COVID, then their numbers were counted as COVID deaths to inflate the numbers?
Bogus “academic papers”, “peer-reviewed papers”, and laughable “simulations” insisting (without any true evidence) that enforced surgical masks, lockdowns, and distancing would somehow “reduce spread, cases, and deaths.” Observable reality — comparing regions where such measures were disparately enforced — shows absolutely no statistically important correlation between measure application and alleged cases/deaths. If anything, there is a slight positive correlation between measures and COVID severity. Look it up.
Contrived and unhelpful mass-media sensationalism and fearmongering contributed to paranoia, division, and psychosis.
Bogus claims of “injection” safety and effectiveness without the depth or breadth of data required to make such a claim. The assertion “it’s the only option we have” is not a scientific statement. As time has proven, those “injections” (deceitfully named “vaccines”) were totally unnecessary, and the intimidation and threats we got — that we’d all die without them — were proven lies. Countries like Ukraine and Kenya, with extremely low COVID injection uptakes, did not show an increase in death rate, as it was claimed by academic pseudoscientists. This is proof from observable reality — unlike bogus academic “papers” by corrupt “peers” who wash each other’s backs to get along. If observable reality debunks a “scientific” paper, then the truly scientific thing to do is to retract the paper. “Peer review” means very little in terms of credibility. If anything, this inner circle — this monopoly of exclusive right to “scientific” interpretation — incentivises corruption.
Every day that passes where the COVID narrative is still taken seriously is an insult to true science.
The above are total pseudoscience by academic scum, those who monopolise the interpretation of science, who reduce science to dogmatic scientism, the religion of bullshit. When the self-ordained “scientists” are themselves the worst pseudoscientists, then you know that scientism is nothing but a religious cult, much like the self-appointed “men of God” who are nothing but corrupt pedophiles and hypocrites.
The way the COVID false narrative has been defended also says a lot about its deceptive nature. Shaming, guilt-tripping, appeals to authority, reductio ad absurdum, ostracism, and intimidation. These aren’t the actions of people with conviction in their beliefs, but rather, the desperate, unhinged acting out of people suffering from severe cognitive dissonance.
And then there’s the incredulity fallacy: “Why would anyone lie about something like this, let alone so many people in unison?” Well, first off, it doesn’t take many people to push a false narrative — only a small percentage of those with an artificial monopoly of accreditation (academics) and those in arbitrary positions of institutional power. Then there are those who recognise opportunity in the first-access insider information they happen to receive. If you know anything about trading, then you’d know what an astronomical opportunity it is to have insider knowledge on market movers ahead of anyone else. 2020 saw the biggest increase in billionaires and billionaire capital. Look it up. Chaos is opportunity for those with the bigger picture. And the rest of the people are just sheep falling in line out of fear or out of gullibility. Most people lack the intelligence or emotional stability to comprehend the points listed here and to admit that these are, in fact, logical. These are the only proofs required to totally debunk the insane atrocity that was the COVID narrative.
As they say, it’s easier to fool people than to make them admit they were fooled, even if it was you who fooled them and you’re just coming clean. Pride, fear, shame, schadenfreude, and every other toxic emotion override logic — every single time.
Think about that the next time they scare you with pseudoscientific mumbo-jumbo like the latest “hantavirus” nonsense. If you’re fooled enough times, then you deserve worse than what you get.
When Convid was announced, my intuition flagged me and I said out loud to myself, the games have begun. I had been well aware of Bill Gates agenda to decrease the population to only 500 million of us. Fortunately, convid didn't succeed, but it and so-called health practitioners killed millions and millions more were maimed.
After listening to researchers, scientists, doctors and nurses who were coming forward, I realize convid was a BIOWEAPON. Who knew at the time it was a military op?
Why isn't anyone being imprisoned for Mass Murder and Crimes Against Humanity???!!!
Now a new "hantavirus" virus is reported. How many will fall for it? Many people who religiously wore masks are now fighting lung cancer. Why? Because carbon dioxide is poisonous to our lungs.
Are you still voting for these psychopaths or for others to take their place? Think about how that will change things--doing and thinking the same things over and over expecting better results is not only insanity, it's stupidity --expanded from Einstein, Verity Love
Well written article and all dead on true. The COVID hoax was one of the worst psyops and acts of war ever perpetrated on mankind. Absolute genocidal mania, all to get the Jonestown jabs of death in as many people as possible as the ultimate goal of the game. I just wrote an article illustrating the historical pattern of manufacturing false diseases and then introducing poison vaccines as the cure all for depopulation purposes. Here's how it works in 4 steps:
• Zap the population with some variation of intense EMF frequency wave. 5G, 6G, HAARP wave – pick one.
• This catalyzes some severe respiratory and flu like symptoms.
• Have the army of Murder Incorporated assassins called doctors name it the “plandemic du jour”.
• Deploy the graphene death cocktail jabs disguised as cures.
You may find the post of interest considering you're thinking about these types of operations. It includes many entertaining graphics and videos.
https://substack.com/@quantumanimation/p-196823343