Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viam's avatar
Viam
Nov 15

"If you are a patriot, or even if you simply value the uniqueness of ethnic cultures and want to preserve them, then you should be against all forms of statism"

I'm not a patriot but i'm still against all forms of statism. Hard to be patriotic when your own state keeps passing laws to prevent you from succeeding. Love my land but hate the state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sotiris Rex
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Nov 15

The paradox of people waving flags while cheering for conquest really hits hard. Its wild how states fund the very thing people claim to oppose, all while citizens belive their government will somehow save them. This breakdown of how expansion kills identity should be required reading for anyone romanticizing empires.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sotiris Rex
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sotiris Rex · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture