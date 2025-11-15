Whenever you witness a self-announced “patriot” who also happens to worship the idea of collectivist “conquest” or “empire” in a desperate, compensatory need to prove his non-existent manhood, you can bet you’re dealing with an intellectual cripple unable to look up and see the truth from all his kowtowing to and foot licking for his daddy state.

I’ve said before that the Roman Empire was socialist in everything but name, and I’ve received the most hateful comments from detestable empire-fangirls and hate-worthy historians with the deluded sense of exclusivity to historical narrative. I loathe historians for this reason, the most useless “profession” that serves only to guard the state’s propaganda narratives, and provide bogus, politically approved rationalisations as to why wars happen, thus obscuring reality. You don’t despise historians enough. Try harder to give these arbiters of propaganda narratives the hate they’ve earned.

Self-proclaimed “nationalists” with unresolved daddy issues, who creepily romanticise the idea of “conquest” and empire, are at best confused, more likely schizophrenic in their cognitive dissonance.

The concepts of national identity and empire are diametrically opposed. Nothing dilutes your ethnic culture or national identity faster than imperialism, conquest, and colonialism. See how colonialism has “served” Britain, with the locals being rapidly overrun by the former colonies. See how the despicable Roman Empire destroyed classical Hellenism with the violent enforcement of mainstream Christianity, the fork of Judaism that still plagues the West today more than ever. See how this ghastly socialist Roman Empire diluted, distorted, and completely genocided the multitude of nations it had absorbed and assimilated, distorting its own original national identity too in the process. The same happened with the Soviet Union, and is happening today with the current Chinese empire and the US empire. Anyone from any ethnic background can now be “Russian”, “Chinese”, or “American”. Europe and the USA will be majority-Muslim in 10-20 years, and this is done deliberately by European governments who fund and incentivise Muslims to enter and procreate at the expense of the locals.

There is no stopping the end of Western cultures using state enforcement because it is the state itself that invites, funds, and protects with privileged policing the political ideology of Islam and other cultures that take pride in hating Westerners. And look at Turkey, this mini-empire made of multiple, ethically confused cultural identities, a nationally insecure state that desperately manifests its neediness with compensatory ultra-nationalism, obligatory flags in every corner, and cringeworthy nationalist rhetoric for a faux nation that never truly existed outside of the propaganda fantasy of their bullshit opportunist leader, Kemal.

An expansionist state obsessed with conquest and imperialism will inevitably lose its identity. It stretches itself thin, absorbing other cultures, diluting its own essence, and confusing its identity.

An imperial state has every incentive to destroy its own original national identity, as well as the national identity of those being conquered, so as to make itself sustainable. National identities are only useful when egging useful idiots on to go kill and die in war for petty political interests. But it’s easy to evoke some vague national identity when needed, using only fearmongering, even when a population has no national or religious identity at all.

Still, we have these confused pseudointellectuals flooding my feed with their nonsense calls to patriotism, that somehow include the element of nationality-betraying imperialism. You know the types with their dormant homo-erotic fantasies of men in centurion outfits or military gimp suits… those masturbating over AI images of buff dudes in Roman Empire futurism attire, calling for a Roman Empire revival — as if we don’t already live under a new European imperium, the ghastly EU, the cancer of Europe.

These Roman fangirls, these empire coomers, go on talking about “immigrant invasion” when it’s their own government, this surrogate super-dad they worship the most, that deliberately ships belligerent populations in to dilute and destroy national identity, and to thus create a transnational, collective, imperialist tribe, or flock, more like.

Empire is the death of ethnic cultures. It is a chaotic melting pot. It doesn’t create new culture — it just regurgitates and creates a messed-up collage of the dead cultures it had absorbed and appropriated. Empire doesn’t create: it just badly patches up the appearance of culture from the cultures it has killed.

Empire expands, stretches thin, and dilutes your culture and ethnic identity.

Your state, your government, this abusive step-dad who you hope will one day save you (like a moron with Stockholm syndrome), even though it consistently subdues and humiliates, has every incentive to crush you and your spirit by robbing you of identity. Slaves without individual or tribal identity are more obedient and are more likely to obey.

If your culture manifests beauty, then your state will seek to destroy it. Remember the state-funded trend of destroying historical statues to appease certain self-righteously indignant groups who were propagandised by your own government, no less, to hate you? Remember Soviet brutalism, which still reigns strong today, that clearly aims to dissolve all cultural identity through destroying the beauty of ethnic culture?

The bigger the state gets, the more cultures it incorporates and assimilates. The bigger the state, the more it is incentivised to destroy your ethnic identity with propaganda, guilt, shame, and fear-mongering. Your own state pays with your money for foreigners to flood your country, and then the same state grants them preferential treatment and legal leniency while it brutalises you for daring to criticise this. And if you think the same state will help you solve this, you are deluded, if not insane.

Why?

Because the bigger the state gets, and the more people it accumulates, the more it becomes motivated to expand even more, in land, population, and power. The German microstates were fine until they were unified. Shortly after, Germans had to endure a century of hell, and there is no German culture anymore — Germany died decades ago.

This is what expansionist “union” does: it destroys cultural identity and makes war profitable. Alliances like NATO and neo-empires like the EU make war profitable, and the death of ethnic identity favourable.

If you are a patriot, or even if you simply value the uniqueness of ethnic cultures and want to preserve them, then you should be against all forms of statism, especially the scam of expansionist fascism, which is socialism in disguise. And if you value your ethnic identity, you should support separatist movements. The smaller and the more numerous states are, the less war becomes profitable, the easier it is to trade fairly, and the less likely it is for war to occur.