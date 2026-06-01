Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2d

Yep, medicine is like alchemy where there's no true set standard. Alchemy eventually progressed to chemistry and hopefully medicine will become objective as soon as more see that it's performed horribly.

https://damienpeters9091.substack.com/p/alchemy-is-still-seen-as-a-superstitious

One such scientism much like medicine is quantum physics.

In the double slit experiment they claim that the observer changes the result. The observer is a detector in the path of the photons. But any detector does influence as it takes energy, however small to measure.

But instead of realizing that, the scientists were obsessed with spooky stuff like the observer effect.

Same happens in medicine where a belief in a theory makes one see what they want to see.

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Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
2d

How much of our "Science" is truly accurate, and how much is simply marketing and propaganda?

With "observer effect and bias" how much can we reasonably accept as true?

It is increasingly apparent to me that "truth" and our sense of reality is very much based on our individual perception, and subject to a wide range of influences.

Perception creates reality which determines truth.

So it would seem the greatest influential tool on Earth would be to convince enough of the population of an idea as a given (science) to the point that the "Collective" accepts the idea as "fact."

Then, people who rely on Collective "facts" never have to examine the subject. They simply accept it as their own reality.

The older I get and the more I "know", the more it seems that I have been lied to FOR MY WHOLE LIFE ABOUT EVERYTHING by people who want to influence my truth about my reality.

To the point that I don't even know what's real anymore and what's a story.

Seems to me there is only one thing that consistently provides me good information - my heart, my body. It sends me the signals that direct my actions.

Everything else can be manipulated.

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