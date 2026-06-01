There’s a difference between the pure scientific method and using scientific tools to deceive, and then calling it “science”. Dogmatic pseudoscience using legitimate scientific tools is founded on an appeal to perceived authority, thus masking the non-sequitur, false cause, circular reasoning, correlation, and false attribution fallacies that support this house of cards of academic scientism.

Overhyped science

Econometrics, marketing reports, managerial projections, trading indicators: They are all bullshit because they always come with plausible deniability, much like accounting reports or legalese nonsense. The “scientific” fine print says “we claim this is all true assuming x, y, z, which we can’t know”. This cowardly unaccountability, venturing to explain reality while admitting they can’t. And filling the gaps with assumptions , and making grand conclusions based on said assumptions, cannot be scientific by default.

If it cannot accurately describe a measurable, objective cause and effect, and then predict demonstrable, replicable results, then it is not science. It’s not even an approximate indication or an educated guess. Instead, it’s well-packaged bullshit to manage someone’s fear of uncertainty — the MO of faith healers and tele-preachers .

Scientific models and theories that presume to explain reality for us are bullshit and meaningless when they assume ceteris paribus. And nothing functions in isolation.

Ironically, the appeal to ceteris paribus is always their plausible deniability: “We don’t know all the variables, so we claim our model of reality is true, assuming all unknowable variables remain the same, and therefore, when our model collapses, which it will, we can always fall back to our ceteris paribus disclaimer”.

Yes, but this makes your model meaningless, and in many cases, dangerous if you are to act on it.

Nonsense academic papers are riddled with ceteris paribus deflections of self-accountability , not to mention flawed methodologies and laughable sampling methods. A small company’s marketing team is way more diligent, responsible, and scientific in handling data than your average PhD “researcher”.

The most dangerous of allegedly “scientific” papers are the medical ones, because not only are they used to enforce policies via state violence, they also form the basis for unsafe and ineffective medical interventions.

But fancy, meaningless maths and sexy graphs razzle-dazzle the gullible: the art of bamboozling those begging to be bamboozled. We choose to be lied to. No one can manipulate you without your permission.

And then there are arbitrary conclusions derived from biases, circular reasoning, false attribution, or total non-sequitur fantasy. You can use all the Power BI, Tableau, or other analytical tools to make fancy reports, but if you fall for the survivorship bias when trying to interpret those analyses, and trying to understand who and why didn’t convert through your marketing funnel, then not only are your scientific tools useless, they are also misleading you. And so, with all the “science” backing us up, we still shoot in the dark when making decisions; we attribute our accidental successes to our “science”, and our random failures to everything else except our poor, negligent use of scientific tools .

You can have all the scientific tools in the world. It doesn’t mean you’ll use them properly. And it definitely doesn’t mean that what you say is correct. If you misuse scientific tools, you are no different from a caveman with a smartphone. It’s not the smartphone’s capabilities that give credit to your assertions, but rather, your ability to use it, and more importantly, to abundantly demonstrate that you can produce predictable, replicable, provable conclusions.

This is the exact opposite of what the COVID hysterics did. The COVID scam was based on failed model after failed model, deliberately inflated statistics, demonstrably false predictions, and measures that were proven to be unsafe and ineffective.

This isn’t science; this is deception and stupidity juggling scientific tools without even understanding the scientific method, let alone possessing the skills to accurately use scientific tools — or more importantly, to derive logical, dispassionate, and provable conclusions from them.

If you can’t do, you theorise

Engineering is superior to science because engineering is science applied. Every day use of engineering is mounting proof of concept. If it cannot be engineered and is instead made into generic disclaimer-riddled reports and vague estimations that come with plausible deniability in case they are proven wrong, then this is not science; it is mockery.

If it can’t be engineered, then it is nonsense until proven otherwise through engineering. Theoretical science is bullshit until it can be applied through engineering. Engineering is proof of science. Have some dignified humility to acknowledge this.

But with religion and scientism alike, we take every unprovable claim as fact without the need to verify. And when we do that, we should know you’ve abandoned science and logic.

Emotion overrides logic

But people need their bullshit to manage their anxiety from uncertainty. We pay good money to purchase bullshit (that we deep down know is bullshit) just to momentarily mitigate our stress and fears. Buying bullshit is akin to burying our heads in the sand, and humans are descendants of ostriches . We attend church and political rallies, hanging on every word from lying televangelists and politicians alike, simply because we need some false hope to prevent us from killing ourselves. We pay self-appointed “consultants” to hand us a non-committing report to put our anxiety from the fear of the unknown to rest. We allow self-baptised “scientists” to bamboozle us with nonsense scientism so we can delude ourselves that we have some control over our environment, which we don’t — we’re all constantly at the mercy of this reality. And when their claims prove wrong, we go at it again, like gamblers who cannot stop gambling, no matter how much they lose. People keep voting when, every single time, they are betrayed by the politicians they sold their votes to. This demonstrates humanity’s desperate addiction to false hope and false idols, which renders us manipulable and willingly deluded.

“Credible” bullshit is the drug that keeps on giving. We need bullshit to put our fears to rest for a while. And when the low comes, we just take another dose. And there is no more credible bullshit than scientific bullshit.

How to tell the difference between science and scientism?

Science follows the scientific process; it welcomes constant scrutiny because this is the only way we can approximate truth, if that is even possible. Scientism, on the other hand, refuses to examine its unprovable, unfalsifiable claims, and it denies all scrutiny. It responds to scrutiny with threats, shaming, emotional blackmail, intimidation, and appeals to emotion. Scientism isn’t science. Scientism is dogma founded on fear.

Conclusion

Bullshit is a valuable commodity. We need it. It’s the drug that numbs our frustration from living in a hostile environment, in a chaotic mind and frail body, not of our choosing, mind you. We numb our fears of uncertainty with substances, distractions, addictions, gambling, religion, ideology, and “expert” analyses that suggest what we want to hear.

Scientism — this in-demand scam of using scientific tools to make unscientific conclusions — is no different from priests pretending to speak for God simply because they wear nice robes and pretend to have “expert authority”. They don’t. The only “expertise” they have is the ability to fool you with their self-bestowed “authority”.

And these self-anointed “scientists” are the new priestly class. They don’t feel the need to prove anything or demonstrate their assertions. What they claim is “proof” is, in fact, upon scrutiny, a non sequitur. Take a random academic paper, examine the methodology, the sampling, and the conclusions, and see for yourself.

They expect total gullibility solely on the merit of their fancy robes and their alleged “expert authority” — as if no one else understands mathematics, statistics, and, more importantly, logic. This last part is important: The fact that a self-announced “expert” assumes no one else has the capacity to grasp science goes to show that any low-IQ simpleton can get a PhD, and parade around like he’s the king, but is actually a fool, bereft of self-awareness and dignity.

Most self-anointed “scientists” won’t comprehend the points I’m making in this article. This is not to say I’m smarter. This is to say they are willfully clueless, driven by emotion more than logic, and comfortable in their artificial monopoly of accreditation, which, like all monopolies, is inevitably corrupt and ineffective.