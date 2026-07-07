Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
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Some people are good at something because they learned the skill. They felt their way through.

Some are good at something because they just copied what others do. They don't know the intricacies.

Narcissists are people who borrow skill instead of developing it. They're in all fields, economics, medicine, science, math, language, spirituality, etc.

AI works like a narcissist. I read how when they looked through the fails of a highly rated AI, they discovered that the AI was so obsessed with getting a solution that it "guessed" but spoke like it was true.

Haha just like narcissists seeking to please by portraying the image of competence instead of being able to say "I don't know".

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