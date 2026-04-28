Everything I write in Bonds of Prometheus is interconnected: Self-ownership, mental health, relationships, religiosity, morality, and voluntary consentism — these concepts are all interwoven, each affecting the other. Abuse and the suppression of the human spirit are the consequences of unresolved trauma. Atrocity, meaningless moralism, and pointless suffering are the consequence — and cause — of tyranny, in a vicious cycle of self-sustained disaster. Whether tyranny is imposed or self-imposed, it robs us of vitality, identity, meaning, and existence.

Tyranny comes from within this reality as well as the overarching one, assuming we do live in a simulation (everything points to that).

Why ‘simulation’, since it assumes a base reality, and is then voided by the infinite regress problem? Because a base reality cannot be complex, or it is perhaps unbound by dimensions or mathematical specificity, or causality, and even retro-causality. Simulations within simulations would be the only way to achieve complexity through data generation, which is the only plausible meaning of life. We are doing it now in this reality — attempting to build more complex (in many ways) realities within our own. And seeing how the demonstrable, intent-based biological programming in nature points towards deliberate design, we can consider the high possibility that evolution doesn’t hold at all, and that this reality cannot be a base reality. Yes, I’ve blasphemed: I claim that the circular reasoning and ad hoc fallacy of the “theory” of evolution doesn’t hold. It’s a false attribution fallacy, too, since the fossil record does not prove the mechanism of random mutation on which “evolution” is based. The fossil record suggests deliberate design through trial and error, more than it “proves” evolution through random mutations (that all just happen to occur favourably and at the same time in an ultra-specific manner). I got sidetracked again. One day, I might publish the tons of material I’ve collected on why evolution doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. And the emotional responses to this claim by the cult of dogmatic academia further support my thesis.

Back to the topic, even though this sidetrack served to illustrate how defiance of established, cherished belief systems unmasks tyranny based on shaming, intimidation, and manipulation.

Philosophy is freedom to think — unbound by bias, fear, shame, guilt, irrationality, false hope, manipulation, deception, misguided moralism, and misplaced loyalty.

Freedom means challenging dogmatism, whether it comes from other people, from gods and demons, or from the voices of your trauma echoing in your cranium. Freedom means challenging your own cherished beliefs, those rigid, calcified neural patterns that lead to self-bondage.

Freedom means challenging imposed “morality” by tyrants expecting you to yield to their manipulative framework of “duty and honour”. Whether of earth or sky, tyrants keep insisting that you owe them your loyalty, allegiance, and unquestionable servitude in mind, body, and spirit.

The Bible says that you should force your underage daughter to marry her rapist (Deuteronomy 22:28–29). “Oh, but that’s the Old Testament, and the Old Testament has been corrupted,” you’ll hear them defend. So, we get to pick and choose from the supposed “Word of God”? We still take the disgusting and morally bankrupt “Ten Commandments” as some sort of ethical foundation. They aren’t; not by a long shot. We still quote lines from the embarrassingly cartoonish Genesis, Exodus, and Psalms, and think we’re somehow scoring points for a hellish afterlife of eternal knee-crushing worship, and nothing else. We still conduct mental gymnastics when we brand the Old Testament’s “prophecies” as somehow fulfilled by Jesus. So, which is it? Is the vomit-inducing Old Testament correct, incorrect, or do we get to cherry-pick what we take seriously from the “Word of God”? This is what true blasphemy is: arbitrarily judging, editing, and discarding what you call “God’s Word”.

Freedom — in mind, more than anything — leads to self-ownership. Self-ownership leads to individual empowerment. Only once you feel empowered as an individual can you develop true compassion for others. Only in freedom can you express true, meaningful morality. Tyrants, whether your government or your God, benefit from your servitude; one in slave-taxes, the other in data generation — both are servitude.

Consider that “serving God” is considered a virtue. I say scrutinising God and speaking truth to power are virtues.

Who am I to claim this? Someone God needs more than I need God; otherwise, I wouldn’t be here without my informed consent.

The story of Prometheus Bound is by far superior in every way to any story in the Talmud, Bible, or Koran — these loathsome, pornographic Abrahamic texts that dirty everything just by putting them in the same sentence. Prometheus dared to speak truth to power, to expose the gods’ immorality. Even though he was condemned to a hellish prison, he still kept his freedom in his mind, something that those spared his fate lacked. And even though a comfortable prison may be more bearable than a hellish one, hell perhaps comes with one exclusive benefit: some sense of meaning.