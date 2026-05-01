Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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Beekeeper's avatar
Beekeeper
9h

Well written my friend, yet most are still asleep...

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1 reply by Sotiris Rex
Verity Love's avatar
Verity Love
7h

I couldn't agree more about 'slavery'. It doesn't belong to only one race, it's all of us. Any of us using money are slaves to a system we were born into, an unconscious contract.

See PurpleParadiseResort.com for true freedom and Galt-Cooperative.com.

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