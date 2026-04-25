Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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The Greatest Trick The Devil Ever Pulled Was Convincing The World He Was God

The cosmic deception
Sotiris Rex's avatar
Sotiris Rex
Apr 25, 2026

Philosophy, Gnosticism, agnosticism, and Promethean defiance.

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