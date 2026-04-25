The Greatest Trick The Devil Ever Pulled Was Convincing The World He Was God

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/TranscriptThe Greatest Trick The Devil Ever Pulled Was Convincing The World He Was GodThe cosmic deceptionSotiris RexApr 25, 2026ShareTranscriptPhilosophy, Gnosticism, agnosticism, and Promethean defiance.Full transcript here: SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Self-Ownership PodcastSelf-ownership: Own your will, free from trauma, coercion, manipulation or debilitating mindsets. Self-growth, philosophy, fitness, freedom, writing and life...Self-ownership: Own your will, free from trauma, coercion, manipulation or debilitating mindsets. Self-growth, philosophy, fitness, freedom, writing and life...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeSotiris RexRecent EpisodesSome CompassionJul 4, 2025 • Sotiris Rex