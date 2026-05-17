Statism — this zealous faith in threat-based, centralised government, or “the state” — is, quite literally, a religious cult. Statists attribute god-like properties to the state, and this is not figurative. And thus, the separation of church and state can never truly occur — it can only be a deceptive rebrand; just like the priestly class — the “interpreters of God” — evolving into technocrats and self-ordained “experts” of the sect of scientism.

Absurd, you say? Just keep reading…

Introduction

Statism (and its absolute, fundamentalist application in the form of socialism) is the irrational belief in the god of “the State”: this omniscient, omnipotent, omnipresent, omnibenevolent, and non-existent entity that is believed to be more of the sum of its parts; to “exist” beyond the buildings, politicians, administrators, enforcers, and red tape that make up centralised government.

When statists (those who believe in centralised government) talk about “the state”, they don’t mean the politicians, administrators, power structures, or even the sum of voters. No. They refer to the state as if it’s something bigger, grander, mysterious, and superior, something that is by default benevolent and better-knowing, whose moral authority supersedes any of us.

Literally, socialists, fascists, and statists alike attribute supernatural powers to centralised government, or “the State”, and here, I will illustrate how.

Objection

“Comparing the state to a religion is silly. The state does not make supernatural claims. We don’t treat the state as the creator of the universe.”

Sure, even the most devout state-worshippers do not believe that the state created all of reality. But the state, through its branches of schooling and academia (the new priestly class), does provide a cosmology as unquestionable dogma structured by the state’s clergy (interpreters of reality).

The state promotes its own cosmology: the Big Bang and evolution hypotheses. Yes, these are hypotheses, not theories; especially evolution, which is based on ad hoc and circular reasoning fallacies (something about which I intend to write extensively).

And although the genesis of reality is not attributed to the state, the entirety of social order, community, civility, justice, economy, civilisation, and the survival of all humanity are. Every single statist believes that these concepts cannot exist outside of a threat-based, centralised governance model.

This is a supernatural claim — that natural expressions of the human experience are somehow reliant upon this magical state, without any logic backing up such a claim. Humanity cannot survive or thrive without this magical “state”. Only emotion, faith, and circular reasoning can support this “supernatural power” of the state as the sole protector of the human species and the creator of all human advances in society, art, science, and philosophy. This is just like any god of any religion.

Religions claim that there can be no morality, love, civility, economic activity, justice, or inspiration without God. Statists believe these can’t exist without the state. Do you see the parallel here?

Yes, the state does make implied and blatant supernatural claims. You just haven’t noticed.

The state’s supernatural claims

1. Divine providence

Statists claim that “voting is your greatest power”; not your self-ownership, not your self-accountability, not free speech and free thought, but “voting”. Imagine feeling so powerless in your life, being such a hopeless, terrified wimp, such a masochist willing to pay to be spanked, that you imagine the casting of a useless piece of paper — to choose from two identical candidates who’ve already been chosen for you — as your “greatest strength”. If that’s your greatest strength, imagine how weak you must feel and how little your conviction is in yourself.

Voting is the equivalent of prayer: you beg and grovel to a sky dictator or the imaginary entity of “the State”, hoping it listens. Doesn’t that sound cultish? Doesn’t that grant a supernatural tone to the humiliation ritual of prayer-voting? And isn’t prayer a brilliant submission tactic used by religions since the first hominids concocted the shaman scam?

We assume that “the state works towards good” by default — this is a circular reasoning fallacy. When you ask a Christian for proof of the validity of their claims, they point to the Bible — circular reasoning. “My faith is true because my faith says so.” Similarly, the statists claim that the god-state is always good, always well-intended, and always better than the alternative (decentralised governance), simply because the god-state claims it so. The state’s constitution says words that we like — that it’s (supposedly) for justice and good and whatever — and we take it at face value. I mean, we vote for the same politicians who keep breaking every campaign promise. We pay no attention to evidence; only deluded faith. Are you surprised we’re that manipulable?

There is no scientific evidence behind the state’s claims that it is somehow “good and incorruptible”. There is no logic behind the alleged “benevolence” of the state. There are no incentives for those at the reins of government to work towards the well-being of those who deserve it. If anything, being an unopposed monopoly, those controlling the apparatus of the state have every incentive to exploit the little guy in favour of their lobbyists.

No statist has ever presented any historical instance of the state being controlled by the people. There is no historical instance where the state truly honoured all the wishes of the people; at best, even the most devout statists admit that the state is a “necessary evil” with a few limited hangouts and subpar social services to keep the slaves appeased and inert. No statist has ever presented a scientific case to show how the state guarantees its incorruptibility. At best, statists will point towards “voting” as a laughable mechanism to “control” the state; they say this with a straight face when we know campaign promises are not legally binding. And if public outcry is a way to control the monopoly of the state, then congratulations! You’ve made a case for free markets’ ability to control businesses through competition: consumers vote every single day with how you choose to spend your money. Voting every day is superior to choosing between two prechosen, generic, identical, and unaccountable candidates every few years. Oh? It’s not public outcry that controls the state, but instead the best technocrats who somehow “know better”? There is absolutely no guarantee that the best and the most morally well-intended will find their way in government, and not the most corrupt instead. If anything, it is the most corrupt that end up in monopolies of power, the greatest of which is the state. To claim that those in government magically know better without any mechanism to prove as to why and how, is a supernatural, faith-based claim.

You see, there have never been unbiased experiments to provide evidence of such claims — that the state somehow is good and works towards fairness and social optimisation. No logic whatsoever; only blind, zealous, foaming-at-the-mouth faith.

Since statelessness is the default null hypothesis, there has never been an experiment to prove that the state, the alternative hypothesis, is superior to the default, especially so when it is enforced by violence. Disregarding the state’s burden of proof and instead assuming it is benevolent by default is a supernatural, fallacious claim.

There is no logical drive and motivation for the state to be good. There are absolutely no logical safeguards or failsafes to guarantee that the state will not be corrupted, will not be co-opted by big interests, and will not be wasteful and suppressive in its socioeconomic interventions. None. You know what does guarantee optimal socioeconomic order? Free-market competition and self-regulation based on incentives, not threats. This is economics and human action 101, the dynamics of which are demonstrably observed again and again. Yet we prefer faith in the supernatural god-state than conceding to factual logic and actual science.

The state relies on blind, religious faith. This is why political corruption is the norm, why all politicians are unaccountable and get away with mass murder (war) and pederasty. This is why campaign promises are not legally binding.

You are required to sign an encyclopedia-long contract when you get the simplest job, and they, when making promises for positions that affect the lives of billions, have no legal contract holding them accountable for their actions or inaction, let alone their hypocritical campaign promises. For anyone to still “believe” in the state after this raw deal, large amounts of self-blinding, faithful religiosity are required.

Thus, if the statist knows there is absolutely no mechanism to guarantee control of the state by the people, then the only possible deduction is that the statist believes that the state is by default all-knowing and all-benevolent, with every action it takes being the optimal choice, even if it isn’t ideal. This is embarrassing cult-like religiosity.

“It’s God’s plan,” or “You can’t understand how God thinks,” you hear them utter when they notice the tragedy of this world — God apologetics. Similarly, the statist will claim that those in positions of power somehow “know better”, and whatever evil they committed was somehow “necessary” — the same apologetics we make up to defend God: this weak demiurge of reality in need of defending, no less. Just like making excuses for the demon-god of the Bible — Yahweh — the devil who cruelly toys with Abraham, Lot, Job, Samson, Moses, and every other poor sucker in Levantine superstition. We commit the same apologetics for the atrocious state, even though it consistently engages in blatant corruption, war, propaganda, tyranny, genocide, and institutional pederasty. Just like we defend the demon-god of Abraham, we defend yet another evil, non-existent “authority”: the state.

Look at how we conduct mental gymnastics to defend the satanic “god” of Abrahamic religions when he commits the most atrocious acts. If it were any man committing lesser horrors than that, we’d condemn him — rightfully so. But when the god or state does those things, they get a free pass because of the implied supernatural claim: the state is somehow divine providence. We make excuses for genocide when it comes from god or the state, simply because we assume that gods and states are above morality. This is a supernatural claim, especially when we should expect superior morality from gods. Shame on us for betraying morality on the altar of fear.

“…the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation.” — Romans 13:1-2

Romans 13 was the final nail to my Christian faith, something I was born and brainwashed into. I now have absolutely no doubt that mainstream Christianity is a lie, just like all Abrahamic sects. Such a cartoonish verse cannot possibly come from a loving, caring God. Therefore, the logical deduction is that Christianity, and the other Abrahamic cults, are absolutely false, with mathematical certainty. Why? Because they are incompatible with logic. No other further proof is required.

Similarly, the state is not benevolent because it defies logic.

And notice how statists claim to be pro-democracy (the supposed will of the people), yet claim that people “left to their own devices” will descend into chaos. So which is it? Do we value what people want or not? Do we value grassroots democracy or top-down fascism? And who will “not let people to their own devices” if not a supernatural entity that is above and beyond people? This is a supernatural claim; that “the state” is not made of people, and that it is higher than us, that it somehow knows best, and that it has the moral authority (and moral exemption to use violence) to impose its somehow “superior” will on dumb humans who don’t even know their own good. This is a supernatural claim, undeniably.

There is absolutely no mechanism to oversee the state and ensure it doesn’t end up in corruption, embezzlement, or astronomically wasteful spending. No safeguard exists in government to protect us from corrupt bureaucrats wasting our lives slaving away to pay most of our income in tax extortion, so that degenerate “elites” can party, wage war, and make trillions in insider trading. Think about that next time you feel sorry for yourself for not being able to afford to start a family while lawyer dicklicks hoard all the money for adding less than zero value to society.

And lawyers: the state’s clergy scholars, the interpreters of the “words of the god-state”. As if “the law” is something magical, something that transcends reality, something universal and objective. As if laws aren’t made up by corrupt politicians to favour their lobbyist sponsors at the expense of others. This is why corporatist “capitalism” exists: because of the existence of the god-state, also known as centralised government. Without the apparatus of government to outbid and hijack, no big corporation can lobby its way into a monopoly.

This is the statist’s supernatural claim here: that somehow, this “state” is benevolent by default, and that it somehow regulates itself towards optimal virtue, efficiency, and effectiveness — without any mechanism to show why and how. That the god-state is somehow driven by morality, and it supposedly provides divine providence, and that no mechanism of oversight and punishment is required to control it or ensure such outcomes, just like God.

Yes, every now and then, the state offers us limited hangouts and condemns a few fall guys to appear benevolent and well-intended. The state pretends to “regulate the markets” supposedly out of the goodness of its heart, yet it’s just a way to move markets, and only those with first-access insider information get to benefit at the expense of regular traders and consumers.

The naive masses assume that the state’s regulations are somehow proof that the state is benevolent, even though elite pedophiles and ex-ISIS warlords are protected and funded by the state.

Minor, insignificant acts of “kindness” are part of the show, to maintain the illusion of the state’s relevance, goodness, and “godhood”. Yes, take some welfare scraps from the wealth the state stole from you. Now thank it for it.

If the state were good and acted only in the direction of virtue, then all the elite pederasts, thieves, and warmongers would not even be a topic of conversation — they would never have existed to begin with. Such people wouldn’t even exist in a decentralised government model, without a god-state for them to hijack to protect them.

Petitioning government is akin to praying to the god-state. Just by doing so, we attribute supernatural traits to the state, believing it can solve hunger, poverty, disease, the weather, and even the hate inside people’s hearts. Look at people who believe that the state can erase all evil, if only we had even more stringent governance and even stricter taxation. Notice how people think that solving a problem always involves the state stepping in to violently prohibit or regulate it, and they think that a state ban will magically make it disappear instead of driving it into a black market and magnifying it due to the taboo effect. Observe people turning to the government whenever a government-induced — no less — problem emerges. It’s the same as performing dances to please the weather gods, child sacrifice to appease Abrahamic demons.

2. Human rights

Another supernatural claim of and by the state is that human rights can only come from the state. This claim treats the state as a god quite literally.

Statists say “it is your right” or “you’re entitled to” when they refer to arbitrary rules set by those in government, or more accurately, a group of corrupt, cokehead elitists, as if their arbitrary rules were divine commandments. Unbeknownst to them, they treat the state as a god.

Statists don’t seem to understand the difference between an arbitrary, special privilege enforced via violence by the state and a natural human right. “Welfare, healthcare, and housing are your right,” they say with a straight face when they applaud such socialist policies, unfair privileges at the expense of others.

So yes, the state does make the supernatural claim that it can somehow define and dictate human rights.

Constitutions and Bills of Rights are holy texts to the statist. The statist imagines that all his rights and liberties stem from magical pieces of paper, paper that somehow has the power to compel those in institutional positions of power to heed said paper, without any real-life mechanism to ensure adherence. This is a supernatural claim.

The statist believes that no rights, no liberties, no property can exist without the state. This is a supernatural claim attributed to a fantastical entity with the power to define and to deliver such qualities to humans.

3. Moral authority

Anything the state bans or mandates, statists treat as morality, not as arbitrary enforcement. Statists obey state mandates, not because these mandates are enforceable via the threat of violence, but because they believe it is righteous to obey. This moral authority we assign to the state is a supernatural claim.

There is no mechanism to guarantee that the most moral people will find their way into positions of government. Quite the opposite: there is a mechanism guaranteeing that the most corrupt will find their way into positions of government. This mechanism is called voting, by which corrupt voters sell their vote in exchange for special privileges at the expense of their neighbours. This is what the whole point of government is: petitioning a gang of thugs — with an artificial monopoly of violence — to brutalise others more than they brutalise us. And we think we’re somehow winning this way.

We treat this fantastical entity of “the State” as if it had universal, objective moral authority. Moral authority and moral exemption are supernatural traits, beyond logic, beyond the physical realm. Only gods and states alike are “allowed” to defy the same “universal morality” they expect from us.

We rationalise, moralise, and accept every single atrocity performed by God and by “the State”. We believe the state is the only power with the moral authority to do anything. We justify any crime as long as it comes from God or the state. Gods and states cannot commit crimes in the mind of the statist — any evil they commit is somehow “good”.

All instances of slavery, war, genocide, systemic theft (a.k.a. taxation), and violent conscription — all these we accept, as long as they come from the state, just like we rationalise every single call to arms, genocide, child sacrifice, famine, plague, and rape, as long as they come from gods.

Sure, we can “disagree” with what gods do, and we show our timid “disapproval” in the form of prayer or a civil protest. Yes, protests petitioning the state are the same as prayer: we grovel and beg the god-state to change its mind, as long as we pathetically whine long and hard enough. Gods and states alike love to hear us beg and hopelessly grovel at their feet.

We have no bargaining power against the state when we want it to change its mind; nothing to threaten it with, no incentive to sway it with, nothing. This is the same as when we pray to God: we appeal to pity. We are as helpless against the state as we are against the fantasy gods we make up. Thus, we plead and plead for mercy with prayer and protests or voting.

Yet, we accept whatever the state does, even if we find it undesirable, because we tell ourselves “the alternative would be worse” (TINA fallacy).

Just like the religionists defend a psychotic demon-god like Yahweh because they cannot bear a reality without a sky-daddy micromanaging how they use the genitals he forced into us, so too can the devout statist not live without the god-state. Most people feel insecure without direction. Most people mistake prison walls for structure, chains for guidance, and commandments for moral principles.

Ask any protester what they are protesting against. They are not protesting against the existence of centralised governance, which is, in fact, the first cause of the thing they disapprove of. No. They are fine with the existence of the god-state. They simply want to beg it to change its mind, usually in their favour at the expense of others. Isn’t that what praying to “God” is, too? When you pray, you usually pray for an outcome that is favourable to you and unfavourable to others: I want to get rich, I want to marry this person, I want to get that promotion.

The state’s supernatural claim here is that it is the exclusive owner of morality; that somehow obeying arbitrary, corrupt, lobbying-induced laws, even when they are illogical or immoral, is somehow a virtue. The statist imagines that indicating when alone on the road, or genociding people just because “following orders”, are somehow virtues above all logic and morality. This claim — to be beyond reason — is a supernatural claim. And the state makes this claim with each microsecond of its existence in the minds of the faithful.

The assertion that the state somehow has the omniscience to decide who is qualified to conduct a certain activity, and who isn’t, is a supernatural claim. Licensing and other corrupt regulations are all about magically granting rights and privileges to a select few, thus creating “God’s chosen” or “elite” classes of monopolists and oligopolists at the expense of others. This is what religions do. This is what statism does.

The alternative would be for free-market dynamics to dictate who can or cannot do something. If you’re good at providing a service, it’s up to the market to decide if you should or not do it. To assume that the state knows what you want better than you do is a supernatural claim. Only gods know what’s best for you, even when you don’t know it. Thus, the state is God.

It’s one thing to acknowledge that the state arbitrarily grants licensing privileges, and it’s another to presume that the state is the only “entity” qualified to do so. It is a supernatural claim to grant such benevolence and unfounded “omniscience” to the state.

The excuse of “I’m just following orders” as a waiver for committing atrocity means that you believe in the state’s “supernatural power” to grant you moral and judicial immunity, since it must have the godly essence and moral authority required for endowing you with divine absolution. Only a supernatural entity can transcend logic, morality, virtue, and human justice. This is a supernatural claim by the state.

Statists believe that simply because something is mandatory, it must be moral to do. And if something is forbidden, it is because it is immoral to do. We assume that, when the government mandates or forbids something, it is because of moral implications, not politics, corruption, lobbying, self-interest, stupidity, or plain evil psychopathy. So when people obey arbitrary rules enforced by nothing but violence, the statist magically concludes that obeying these rules is not an act driven by fear, but rather, an act of morality and virtue. This is a supernatural claim, to assume that might is somehow right.

The state can choose when to end someone’s life, when to go to war, and when to commit genocide and mass atrocity. For devout statists, all these acts can be somehow “justified” as long as they are “decided” by the state. If you wish to see how atrocity is defended when it comes from a “god”, you can look no further than Abrahamic religions: faiths based on the disgusting demon-god of Abraham, a foreskin-obsessed schizophrenic sheep herder who was hearing voices in his head in ancient times when anti-psychotics weren’t available. We could give the benefit of the doubt to illiterate Neolithic people for believing such nonsense. Today? We have absolutely no excuses.

Do you now see how God-given and State-given morality are identical?

4. Truth

Whatever comes officially from the government, we take it as gospel: the laughable food pyramid, climate alarmism, war mongering, pandemic restrictions, calls to take experimental injections, and appeals to racism. Whatever is the “official” position of the state, we take as uncontestable truth, and denying it is akin to blasphemy. This, to claim that everything and anything the state says is true by default, is a supernatural claim.

Oh? You disagree? People are prone to authority-promoted narratives. Look at how Democrats initially hated the COVID injection because it was “Trump’s jab”, but then they flipped 180 as soon as the state bilaterally claimed it was somehow “good”. The ability to define truth without any evidence is a trait assigned to God — a supernatural claim.

Imagine the US one day flipping the narrative and officially — across the board — assume the position of hating a specific class. Which it does — it’s OK to openly hate and discriminate against white people, especially straight males. The permission to hate justifiably is reserved only for God or the state. This is a supernatural claim.

Germans weren’t a racist people until their government promoted the convenient “Germany Must Perish” narrative, using fear to promote racism. You’d be racist too if your government promoted non-stop the fear that your enemies want to genocide you, but only if you’re a statist with the default assumption that the state tells the truth. The logical deduction is that Nazis were puppeteered by the same interests that also puppeteered the Allies into a war that institutionalised the international banking system. That was the goal: a destructive war serving to back the US reserve currency with something more influential than gold: the threat of violence.

The signs are there

Pledges of allegiance… National anthems… Holy symbols in the form of flags, crests, seals, and coats of arms — all of which we venerate with salutes, moments of silence, and “standing up” as we do in church… See what happens when someone declines to stand up during a national anthem — at best, he is scorned and shamed, but often he is threatened, and sometimes even beaten. This is religiosity: fanatic cult-like psychosis. And a national anthem is the same as liturgy. There is something supernatural inferred in both.

Even though state-enforced legislation is human-made, arbitrary, non-universal, ever-changing, and totally corrupt, we don’t treat it as a framework of dictates enforced by superior violence to which we reluctantly comply. No. We treat state-enforced legislation as God-given morality.

In other words, we don’t reluctantly obey the state out of fear of superior violence. Instead, we obey because we believe it is moral to do so, just like we obey our “God”, even if God tells us to obsess over foreskins, or to accept goats as valid compensation for rape. Or even to force a rape victim to marry her rapist: we consider this “moral” because it comes from “God” or the state.

I say scrutinise God and scrutinise the state. We should demand even more from those who presume to be moral authorities.

We treat breaking laws not as defiance of authority, but as immorality. It doesn’t matter how stupid the law is; what matters is “the law”, as if the law were magical and supernatural, transcending logic, morality, and virtue. We see this in victimless crimes: your crime is not what you did or didn’t do; it’s your disobedience to the supernatural. It doesn’t matter if you run a red light in the middle of a desert when you can see no other cars for miles. You will still be penalised if caught, not because of the usefulness of a rule that, in that case, had no usefulness. You will be penalised because you dared defy the “sanctity” of law. And this is the religiosity of statism in plain sight.

Contrast this law worship against our veneration of rebels and freedom fighters (whenever the narrative suits us), and we clearly unveil the cognitive dissonance of statism.

And look at how statists talk about their precious holy texts — their constitutions, bills of rights, amendments, or any official government document — and tell me there isn’t any sign of veneration, worship, and “fear of God” there.

What’s the alternative?

If you have to ask this question (what’s the alternative to statism), you betray your lack of imagination. The state is centralised government. The alternative to the state is decentralised governance bound only by incentives, free-market competition, and FOMO (the implied threat of reciprocal violence as a response to an initiation of aggression). That’s all we need.

And if you don’t “believe” decentralised governance is possible, then you admit you are faith-based in your conviction. Consider how many irrational beliefs you hold about the state’s “godhood”, and how you are not qualified to discern what is realistic or not.

Consider that the only reason any system of governance is sustainable — be it monarchy, theocracy, democracy, or communism — is broad belief in that system.

Most people can’t imagine how we can have education without the centralised and violently enforced schooling by the state. Government schools are nothing but glorified daycare and prison for children: bad curricula, low-quality “education”, and a monumental waste of young people’s productive potential, not to mention trauma-based conditioning to obey authority. This is exactly the same as religious education.

Conclusion

In the end, the state is based on faith alone. There are no data, no scientific process to prove that a centralised government is more efficient, more effective, or more just than decentralised governance.

If we were scientifically minded when it came to the form of social organisation we choose as a species, we wouldn’t even need to disprove centralised government; we’d need to prove it, since the burden of proof lies on the state proving it’s better than the default structure of statelessness. “Belief” and appeals to incredulity regarding statelessness are not scientific.

Until we prove that “the state” is optimal (it isn’t), we should stick to the null hypothesis. When the alternative hypothesis (the state) fails again and again to prove efficient or effective, it is unscientific to insist on statism. In fact, the state keeps proving the opposite.

Yet we still persist in the crazy alternative hypothesis of centralised government. The reason we still have the failed concept of statism is that we keep running on the fumes of our past’s religiosity, just like billions of people are still hanging on to cartoonish ideas like the demon-god of Abraham, and the violent nonsense it has spawned. This is groupthink, an appeal to tradition, the five monkeys experiment manifest simultaneously on a population level: we do things because we’ve always done those things and don’t even know why we do them anymore.

The reason we still cling to demonstrably failed beliefs such as statism is the same reason why we still hold deluded faith in demonstrably false religions: groupthink, appeal to tradition, and the five monkeys effect.

Statism is a religion, and it does make supernatural claims. This is not an analogy. This is quite literal. The God of “the State” is a supernatural entity in the eyes of its faithful, the devout statists.

The only difference is that the state doesn’t claim to have created the universe, even though the survival of humanity is exclusively attributed to the state by the faithful. In the minds of the statist, “the government” is omniscient, omnipotent, and benevolent.

Look at how most people always turn to government to solve any and all problems, from pandemics and pollution to war and alien invasions (all created by government, mind you). Look at how state-sponsored Hollywood propaganda conditions us to believe that the government can perform supernatural feats, like save us from meteors or natural catastrophe (aptly named Acts of God). In the eyes of the statist, the State is even greater than the traditional sense of “God”.

Looking forward

In the past, people couldn’t see how social order would be possible without rain dances, child sacrifice, slavery, prima noctis, burning people at the stake, and other barbarities. Gradually, this god of the gaps — the state — is shrinking. This momentum shows that one day, hopefully, people will finally realise that they don’t need threat-based, centralised governance at all, and that, in fact, incentive-based decentralised governance has always been possible, and better.

It is time to get over the groupthink, appeal-to-tradition, five-monkeys-effect nonsense of organised religion and statism alike.

How many people need to be sacrificed on the altar of the god-state before we realise that it’s nothing but a false deity supported by nothing but our deluded belief? How many people need to be enslaved and live a life of strife for bare survival before we finally understand the grave injustice of centralised government, and the insanely zealous religiosity, which is the only thing backing it?