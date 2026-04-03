Remember when British Petroleum changed its logo to a green leaf after a catastrophic oil spill they caused? This is what “democratic” socialism is: PR damage control, a rebrand of failed statism, feeding us false hope that “it’ll work this time!”; false hope and misplaced belief that keep the state sustainable. This is why you must shed all false hope in false idols if you value freedom.

Funny how socialists assign all evils of statism to their definition of “capitalism”, with “capitalism” being the exact consequence of absolute state centralisation: socialism. In other words, all the classism, totalitarianism, oligarchy, and oppression they attribute to “capitalism” are actually inalienable characteristics of socialism. Socialism is the absolute application of centralised government, or the state.

All statism is socialism:

Forced redistribution of wealth through taxes and arbitrary government spending, Arbitrary central planning of the economy, Central banking — as advocated by Marx, Blatant classism while gaslighting naive citizens into believing that the state is against classism. What do you think the insiders and managers of the state are if not the ruling class, with absolute power and zero free market to challenge them, no less?

The above points are the definition of socialism. They are also all forms of statism applied, whether you choose to call it democracy, fascism, monarchy, or theocracy. Cosmetic differences in “systems of governance” and minor regulation differences only reflect regional preferences, not a difference in the way society is being organised. Societies are being organised in the same way: totalitarianism enforced through the rule of force.

Socialism is statism, and all statism is totalitarian fascism in that it is threat-driven and violence-based, granting arbitrary “authority” to random, unaccountable “elites”. Whether you call them politicians, lobbyists, corporatists, oligarchs, lords, commissars, or “party members” makes no difference. Socialism is fascism by definition. Anything else is just misleading semantics.

National Socialism (nazism) is socialism. It’s in the name. It’s in their state policies. It’s in their absolutist power structures. It’s in their messaging. All socialism must be treated with the same ridicule and resentment as its nazi subcategory.

The only way to organise society is not to organise it at all. Systems of decentralised self-governance will spontaneously emerge through the mechanics of competition and incentive; as self-regulation emerges spontaneously, as market prices set themselves, as language gives birth to itself without any central planning, as the free market always tends to balance itself (whatever free market we have left).

I find it insane that in 2026, we still make excuses for statism, endlessly rebranding it in hopes that “this time it’ll be different”, for some reason. Statism never works as intended. Statism/socialism inevitably results in classism, war, and suppression of the economy, the human spirit, and progress. There is nothing else we can reasonably expect when we grant absolute power to unaccountable monopolists — the state.

Socialism is just a deceptive rebrand of fascism, and it isn’t fooling anyone anymore — anyone that matters, that is.

Read my work on voluntaryism and consentism, or classic works on Voluntary, Stateless, Decentralised, Laissez-Faire Systems of Self-Governance in the Style of Rothbardian Austro-Anarchism.