Bonds of Prometheus

Rob (c137)
1d

Anytime a fictional character gets agency, my bullshit detector goes off. As a kid I knew Santa was bullshit. How?

I had neighbors with messed up kids that got tons of presents while I got a few things despite being good and getting good grades.

Santa Claus is the American dream of capitalism.

-if "WE" deem you nice, you can be rich

-if "WE" deem you naughty, you'll get coal

Adults that resort to fairy tales to explain reality are deluded.

This includes economics, politics, 'science', etc....

I put science in quotes because they are obsessed with their own fairy tales of invisible contradictory things...

Quantum theory, which is magical thinking applied to physics.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLkdAkAC4ItcFyNFBywN0wiZ45pCnMr-Ay

Steph Tovi
1d

I love being anti-Santa. I’ll never not advocate for the end of this stupid spiritual surveillance system being set up in the psyches of the youngest generations.

