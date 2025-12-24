For most of 2025, I’ve battered you with some of my darkest work, and I’m as surprised as I am thankful that some of you are still here. This piece is a festive offering for Christmas, a holiday I genuinely celebrate, despite my critique of Abrahamism. Besides, Christmas carries a grander meaning than any desert-dwelling, foreskin-obsessed death cult (conceived by low-IQ, illiterate sheepherders, no less) could ever hope to conceive.

Psychodynamic

If our myths and religious symbols are expressions of our collective unconscious (as Jung proposed), the modern Coca-Cola image of Santa Claus functions as a metaphor for government, this emperor’s-new-clothes evil we all see but are afraid to call out.

Symbols

Why Santa Claus is an analogy for the state? Because we, his myth-builders, have unconsciously attributed to him the traits of arbitrary and perceived “authority” from alleged “benevolence”:

Santa Claus wears communist red. Enough said there. Communism is the total application of government where “the state” owns all and regulates all absolutely.

Santa Claus looks exactly like Karl Marx, this beardy, fat hobo who makes you wonder how he gets so fat if he never works, but then has the gall to presume to “represent the working class”, all while suggesting that shaving products are “consumerist capitalism”.

Santa Claus maintains an icy gulag of mindless, obedient elves who have no identity, no life, and no freedom of will to at least question the labour they are forced by him to do. Santa is a slave owner, much like governments own you.

Santa Claus is fat and overfed, just like every Marxist champagne socialist, masking their gluttonous consumerism with virtue-signalling socialist babble, as if they could mitigate their impostor syndrome with pretentious moral exhibitionism: being “charitable” with other people’s money.

Santa Claus perpetuates the false notion that you need him to get what you want, and that only through him can you get it. Sure, he might bring you a random present if you’re “good” enough, meaning, subservient enough. But this is not because he loves you, as he would like you to believe; it’s because he needs to throw his dogs a bone, a limited hangout and handout to condition you to love your abuser, Stockholm-syndrome style. Isn’t that what the government does? It provides miserable excuses for public services and petty “regulations” in between its severe violations of our self-ownership. And we love it, just like a wife-beater’s wife cries “I love you!” in between slaps, because he is “kind” enough not to slap her during that time.

Santa Claus expects to be fed when you visit him: cookies and milk. In essence, he takes resources from your household in exchange for shit you never ask for, and could have easily bought yourself any time of year, instead of relying on his judgment, whether you were “naughty or nice”: another way of saying “dignified or obedient”. He redistributes your resources and then takes the credit for the scraps that are left from this exchange, after he’s bloated himself with cookies and milk. This is exactly how all governments operate: take from the people, give some leftovers back to the people to maintain the illusion of benevolent providence, and keep the rest in fat, undeserving bellies.

Santa Claus likes having random kids sit on his lap for some creepy, messed-up reason (and “sees children when they’re sleeping”, no less). Just like the ruling class inevitably becomes corrupt by power, and thus turns to perversion (elite pedophile rings being the blatant manifestation of this brain rot), so does Santa Claus express his power-induced perversion through this creepiness.

Santa Claus doesn’t exist, just like “the state” does not exist as an entity. The state is a concept, not an objective, individual unit. I’ll say it again: government or “the state” does not exist except in the imagination of its devout cultists. Government is just an oligarchy of corrupt politicians and bureaucrats pretending to represent the all-powerful, all-knowing, and non-existent god of “the state”. The state, then, this supposedly “benevolent” super-being that somehow “knows best”, is a just fiction, because it is comprised only by the worst of humanity, even though the only “justification” for its existence is that “humans are bad”. The irony of delivering absolute, unaccountable power through obedience into the hands of the baddest, just because we are all bad. Insanity.

Conclusion

There is no such thing as “legitimate authority”. The only “authority” that truly exists is our driving motivators: Our incentive and the deterrent of our ability to defend ourselves. Government distorts and robs us of both.

And this government’s propaganda tool — Santa Claus — perpetuates the notion of “authority”, but most of all, conditions us to rely on self-announced “authority figures” to judge whether we deserve something or not; something we could easily earn ourselves anyway.

Santa Claus erodes your children’s self-esteem. Santa Claus helps make broken, obedient adults with no sense of dignity, integrity, or self-reliance.

You make fun of kids for believing in Santa? Well, almost every adult believes in the state, which is the exact same thing: Begging corrupt fat old farts for stuff we can easily and more efficiently get ourselves, if we simply stopped relying on them to hand it to us, with our own money, no less. And adults have no excuses to believe in fairy tales, no innocence to appeal to.

Want to look up to someone? Look up to a small child who doesn’t believe in a magical Marx character for handouts with massive strings attached. Look up to people with the dignity to get what they want themselves instead of nurturing fantasies of Faustian entitlement.

Morale of the story

Instead of conditioning your children to rely on bearded daddy figures to get what they want, try to stimulate a healthier mindset:

“You want something, Timmy? Instead of begging some creepy, obese guy who obviously has no self-respect if he allowed himself to get that fat, how about you think about ways to acquire that something for yourself?”

Is money the problem? What’s the problem with children working a part-time job in exchange for money and the empowerment and confidence that comes from earning? There is no more valuable lesson for a child, a crucial lesson lost in statist systems of passivity and reliance, instilled in children through state-enforced schooling. Schooling teaches children that they do not own their choices, education, or will. Schooling conditions children to be obedient, subservient, reliant, and passive. It leaves them bereft of self-confidence and initiative.

And this is what’s most damaging about the belief in Santa Claus: Gaslighting, the distraction from the truth that each child can get whatever present they want themselves, instead of learning to grovel to some “authority” figure for it.

Santa Claus teaches children to beg rather than earn; or have the dignity to go without, if it means keeping their integrity. This is why the unnecessary evil of government still stains this planet: entitlement to things unearned, and lack of integrity. This is what Santa Claus teaches.

Merry Christmas, everyone!