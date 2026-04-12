Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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ASH
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The weirdest thing about the mythos of Prometheus is that he was this giant genetic engineer that couldn't survive so he inbred the fuck out of the hominid homunculous into a HUman a kind of monkey hybrid with no tail and straighter spine. But realised that the rebellious Hanuman nature was too wild and rebellious so Prometheus crushed and fused a chromasone in the sequence.

Evolutionary Note: Humans have one fewer pair of chromosomes than other great apes due to the fusion of two ancestral chromosomes to form human chromosome 2.

So apparently 47 Chromasones make Down Syndrome.

Yet monkeys don't have sky gods or imaginary friends in the sky...

just a thought. But

Yeh great article...

The irrational mind

or Bi-cameral mind by Julian Jaynes. Where humans have to wrestle with an inner second voice and need an imaginary friend (God) to validate the schitzoid concepts that entails.

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