Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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Society of Problem Solvers's avatar
Society of Problem Solvers
4d

We exit and build.

Build new systems. Prove they work. Plug them in.

We must pool capital on a new platform run 100% by the people in a PMA

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Society of Problem Solvers's avatar
Society of Problem Solvers
4dEdited

Now you are speaking our language.

But the question is how do we get to there from here, safely? And avoid the centralized powers that have corrupted and control our systems?

Are you familiar with human collective swarm intelligence? We form swarms

Like so: https://joshketry.substack.com/p/the-visitor#

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