Bonds of Prometheus

Bonds of Prometheus

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Castaway's avatar
Castaway
5h

Somehow in the us we beat our chest about how free we are, while 40% of GDP is gov't services. 18% in russia and china, who are constantly portrayed as communist.

Mo ey to me is like a tug of war game we're chained to where the ones who dont play by "the rules" drink the blood of the majority who don't have the secrets to the same vamliric power structure, but what the fvck do I know

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Bart Bounds's avatar
Bart Bounds
15h

Thanks.

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